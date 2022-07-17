Terra LUNA 2.0 community organizes millions of dollars of funding for developer ecosystem – FXStreet

Ads

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

The Terra LUNA 2.0 community is keen on funding developers in the ecosystem to power the development of projects in the ecosystem. Wormhole, the protocol that allows different blockchains to communicate with each other has welcomed Terra 2.0.

According to experts in the Terra LUNA community, members have self-organized millions of dollars in funding to support projects in the ecosystem. The Terra ecosystem, the new Terra chain has been welcomed by several protocols.

After leading cryptocurrency exchanges listed LUNA 2.0 token (LUNA), the token of the new Terra chain is supported by several protocols. Wormhole voted to partner with the Terra network. Wormhole announced that guardians have voted to deploy support for Terra LUNA 2.0 next week.

Community Update

The guardians have voted to deploy support for Terra 2.0 coming next week.

While the community criticized the Terra blockchain, the new chain has a $600 million community pool. The pool of new LUNA 2.0 is illiquid and funding is controlled by the community.

@lurkaroundfind, an analyst at Orbital Command believes Terra is uniquely decentralized and shared his views on the new Terra chain.

1/9 This month, @Terra_Money 2.0 community self-organized millions of dollars of funding for dozens of developer teams.

Doesn't seem like a dead project to me.

Terra has a lot more potential than most people realize.

Ads

Realistic optimism

Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the LUNA price chart and noted that the token of the new Terra chain continued to struggle as the bears forced rejection at $2. However, Terra LUNA 2.0 has bullish potential and accumulation by holders ensures that the token could return to the $3 level.



LUNA-USDT price chart

FXStreet analysts believe LUNA has entered a new uptrend. For more information, watch this video:



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.

Ethereum (ETH) price is set to give a little bit of a blow to short-sellers as ETH price made a miraculous recovery on the back of a bounce from the $1,043 handle.

Judge Sarah Netburn ruled against the SEC’s motion to protect the William Hinman documents. This is considered a decisive win in the latest SEC v. Ripple ruling.

Solana Mobile started accepting pre-orders for Saga phones in select countries worldwide, according to a recent announcement. Analysts believe Solana’s price rally is short-lived and upside is capped at $44.

Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source