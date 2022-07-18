Robinhood is expanding its crypto offerings by adding support for the native asset of decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap (UNI).
This week, the trading giant added support for Uniswap, which is valued at $6.79 at time of writing, up nearly 13% in the past seven days, outpacing a stagnant crypto market.
Robinhood crypto also offers services for Bitcoin (BTC), Chainlink (LINK), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and other major crypto projects.
In May, the trading company announced it was launching a new non-custodial crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) wallet.
Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev said in an interview with CNBC that the wallet will serve as a way to expand access to decentralized exchange platforms and hand over ownership of digital assets to their owners.
“Our primary objective is to give customers a great product, an opportunity to not just trade through the centralized exchange of Robinhood, but also keep complete control and custody of their keys and help them access decentralized exchanges and swap coins…
Our focus is on just making sure that this is the way for our customers to access Web 3.0 and maintain self custody going forward.”
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Profil_zero/WindAwake
Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON TWITTER
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2022 THE DAILY HODL
© 2022 The Daily Hodl
New Robinhood Listing Spurs Gains for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Crypto Project – The Daily Hodl
Robinhood is expanding its crypto offerings by adding support for the native asset of decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap (UNI).