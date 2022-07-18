All the Disney+ originals available on Hotstar | Entertainment News – The Indian Express

Ads

Hotstar was on Wednesday rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar as the company gets ready for the official launch on March 29. Some users can already experience the new interface, with a host of Disney+ originals (movies and web series) available including shows like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Series, among more. On March 13, Star and Disney India President Uday Shankar will host a press conference to announce details about Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is a list of Disney+ original movies and web series that are available on Hotstar now:

The Mandalorian (Web series)

Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, this space western follows a bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. This is the first series of the Star Wars universe on Disney’s web platform. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Togo (Movie)

Starring Willem Dafoe in the lead role of a dogsled trainer, this film is based on real-life events of 1925 where a herd of dogs travelled through harsh conditions to get a serum that saved the town of Nome from an epidemic.

High School Musical: The Series (Web Series)

This mockumentary is inspired by the High School Musical movies and is set in East High School. Here, a group of high school students get together to put up a school production inspired by original Disney movies.

Diary of a Future President (Web series)

A high school student, who aspires to become the President of the United States, navigates her way through school life, but amid the adolescent drama, she continues to document her experiences in a diary.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (Movie)

Starring Kyle Bornheimer, Ophelia Lovibond and Wallace Shawn, this film explores the adventures of Timmy Failure who operates a detective agency with his 1500-pound buddy, a polar bear.

Encore (Web series)

Hosted by Kristen Bell, this reality show has Bell reuniting former high school friends as they get together to put up their high school musical productions one more time.

Lady and the Tramp (Movie)

Starring Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux and Sam Elliott, this live-action adaptation of the 1955 animated classic focuses on the love story between Lady, a pet, and Tramp, a homeless dog.

Fairy Tale Weddings (Web series)

This reality show follows the beautiful weddings hosted at Disney Destinations around the world, including Disney theme parks and Disney World.

Marvel’s Hero Project (Web series)

This docu-series follows real-life heroes who are making a significant difference in their community. Marvel honours these heroes with their own personalised comic books.

Pick of the Litter (Web series)

This docu-series follows six dogs as they get trained for the noblest service, Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Noelle (Movie)

Starring Anna Kendrick, Shirley MacLaine and Bill Hader, this Christmas movie has Kendrick trying to save Christmas after Hader (Santa’s son in the movie) gets cold feet on Christmas eve.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Web series)

Hosted by Jeff Goldblum, this documentary series follows Goldblum as he explores different things – sneakers, ice creams, BBQs and others, as he learns more about the world. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

One Day at Disney (Web series)

This documentary series follows ten people behind the magic of Disney. Through former Disney CEO Bob Iger, the viewers follow each individual as they juggle their personal life with their life at Disney.

Family Sundays (Web Series)

Hosted by Amber Kemp-Gerstel, this DIY themed show is perfect for Disney obsessed kids as they can create their own personalised products.

The Imagineering Story (Web series)

This documentary series takes the viewer through Disney theme parks and explains what it takes to create Disney theme parks around the world.

Shop Class (Web series)

This reality show brings together a team of young builders as they design, execute and bring to life their unique creations in every episode.

Pixar In Real Life (Web series)

Filmed in New York City, this documentary series brings iconic Pixar characters to life.

Short Circuit (Short movies)

Under an experimental program at Disney Studios, anyone can pitch an idea and if selected, they get to make their own short film. Short Circuit is a collection of those short films.

