Samsung Galaxy M31 is now receiving Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 – comments – GSMArena.com

The worst possible phone. My phone Samsung Galaxy M31 just after using 18 month suddenly it is out of order when I approached Customer Care they demanded Rs 7000/- it's IC ver badly placed one leaping before one. I will advice do not purchase it. If purchased exchange value is Rs 3500/-It will create you mind tenson blood pressure high

Do not update this software. It will kill your battery as i have also updated and my mobile is not getting charged. If we want to charge this mobile then we have to switch off and then only charging will be done otherwise it will not charge even if you put in charge for whole day also.

T4techdroid , 13 Apr 2022I just got it yesterday! Damn ! The UI is smoother than before! The extent ram is a plus featu… moreAre you mean M31 now have upgrade virtual memory in Android 12?

How about m30s? 😭

Thanks

I checked for the same, and I got it.

When its comming Bangladesh 🇧🇩???

dexterouz, 13 Apr 2022I just checked my M31s, a newer version of M31. And I have got a 119 MB Jan 2022 security patch. 😅M31 only

dexterouz, 13 Apr 2022I just checked my M31s, a newer version of M31. And I have got a 119 MB Jan 2022 security patch. 😅In may you got the update

Anonymous, 12 Apr 2022will the M30 receive any further updates? Also what is the update promise for A52s, one of my… moreM30 will no longer receive updates. Maybe it will receive security updates for few more months. And Galaxy A52s 5G will have 3 years of OS update (it has received one; Android 12 and One UI 4), and will get 4 years of security updates

I just got it yesterday! Damn ! The UI is smoother than before! The extent ram is a plus feature , can choose 2 , 4 , 6 gb ram virtual expansion depending upon storage .

Got the update, just now.

Received march 2022 security update separately from android 12 one

Anonymous, 12 Apr 2022will the M30 receive any further updates? Also what is the update promise for A52s, one of my… moreM30 No more Android update. A52 3+4. That meen up to Android 14 And one year of security patches. If you want more you need A53 which Will go up to Android 16

I just checked my M31s, a newer version of M31.

And I have got a 119 MB Jan 2022 security patch. 😅

Don't know how long it will take for it to come in BD. My Bangladeshi varient just got a march security update yesterday. THATS IT-👁️👄👁️

will the M30 receive any further updates?

Also what is the update promise for A52s, one of my relative's looking to buy that phone, is it 3+4 or 4+5 yrs?

Samsung is doing pretty good.

M31s ?

