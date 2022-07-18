Lil Uzi Vert Turns 'Space Cadet' On Surprise 'Red & White' Single – HipHopDX

Ads

Lil Uzi Vert has dropped off a preview of his upcoming Red & White EP — listen to “Space Cadet” below.

On Saturday (July 16), Uzi surprised his longtime followers with the release of the SoundCloud exclusive, which hears the Generation Now rapper announcing he’s “on his own level” and he’s high beyond belief.

Red & White serves as Uzi’s first proper project since 2020’s Pluto X Baby Pluto collaboration album with Future and his first solo effort since LUV Vs. The World 2, which doubled as the deluxe edition of his 2020 album Eternal Atake.

July 13, 2022

Despite debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and featuring the hit singles “Baby Pluto,” “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” and “That Way,” Uzi has long been critical of Eternal Atake. In an interview with W Magazine, Uzi detailed how he had to redo the album after all the original material for it found its way onto the internet.

“All of my music for Eternal Atake got leaked, so I had to redo it,” he explained. “It didn’t reach its full potential—I just knew it wasn’t the sound I was going for. Let’s just say Eternal Atake, for another artist, would have been really good, because it was super dumbed down to where everyone could enjoy it, but that’s not my artistry.”

The build-up for Red & White comes as Uzi continues to tease fans with his long-awaited P!NK album. Previously teased as The Pink Tape, Uzi’s next full-length effort has been tinkered with in numerous forms. The project was initially set to be released last Halloween but has suffered multiple setbacks and delays.

“It’s going through its mixing process right now,” Uzi told HipHopDX last August. “Last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music. So this time, I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing.”

He added: “I’m feeling really good about it. Usually, I’ll pump myself up even if I don’t feel really good, and I’ll be like ‘oh this is it.’ [I do that] just to like give myself that extra push, but this time I really kind of think this is it.”

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert‘s new track “Space Cadet” below:

Meanwhile, Uzi performed on the first day of London’s Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace earlier this month (July 1).

Footage from his performance sees him throwing a phone off stage and into the crowd, allegedly hitting a festival-goer and causing them to bleed.

TikTok user @ccornonmycob claims the phone struck her in the head and left her with a bloody injury, sharing a video of Uzi throwing the object along with photos of the damage caused to her head. She also shared another video explaining the situation in depth, while mentioning another fan also being injured.

In a statement to XXL, a source close to the situation said: “During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him. He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance — he never intentionally directed it at a specific individual.”

Jul 17, 2022

