KuCoin vs. Binance.US: Why New Crypto Investors Should Pass on Both. Here’s What to Look for Instead – NextAdvisor

Ads

Share

Mortgages

Credit Cards

Loans

Insurance

Banking

Financial Goals

Follow Us

Contributing Writer

Miranda Marquit, MBA, has been writing about money on the internet for more than 15 years. She…

Share

If you’re thinking about opening an account with KuCoin or Binance.US for your crypto investments, maybe don’t.

While both of these exchanges offer the opportunity to buy and invest in popular cryptocurrencies, there are much better options available — and especially for beginner crypto investors. For starters, KuCoin and Binance.US aren’t as simple and user-friendly as mainstream exchanges like Coinbase, eToro, or Gemini — all of which are included in our review of the best cryptocurrency exchanges.

KuCoin comes with a particularly steep learning curve. While Binance.US does offer lower fees than other mainstream exchanges, experts say the extra fees are worth the clear benefits of stronger security policies and protocols. Binance.US also has a history of regulatory issues we think investors are wise to steer clear of.

But if you’re a crypto investor who thinks KuCoin or Binance.US makes sense for your strategy, here’s what you should know about these two crypto exchanges.

Before You Start No matter where you buy it, cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, speculative investment. Only invest in crypto what you’re prepared to lose, and make sure you have other financial priorities in place first: save money in an emergency fund, contribute to retirement savings, and pay off any high-interest debt balances.

Side-by-Side Comparison

KuCoin Binance.US Good for Advanced traders who want access to altcoins not available elsewhere Active trading with low fees Coins 600+ cryptocurrencies 80+ cryptocurrencies Fees Tiered maker/taker model, up to 0.3% depending on coin and level. Get a 20% discount when you pay fees with KCS. Tiered maker/taker model. 0.1% spot fee. Can get a 25% discount on your fee if you hold BNB Wallet storage Keep coins on the KuCoin exchange or transfer to your own wallet Keep coins in Binance.US account or transfer to your own wallet Security features Various features, including restricting log-in, two-factor authentication, offers security tips Claims to keep assets in cold storage, two-factor authentication Additional features • Staking

• Margin trading

• Trading bot

• Crypto lending • Staking

• Tax portal Minimum trades Based on the cryptocurrency, with 0.1 USDT the minimum for dollar-pegged assets $10

.comparison-table tr th:nth-child(0) strong { color: #aee6cc;}.comparison-table tr td:nth-child(0){ background-color: rgba(13, 155, 110, 0.1);}.comparison-table tr:nth-child(0{ background-color: rgba(13, 155, 110, 0.1);}

Ads

Pros and Cons: KuCoin vs. Binance.US

KuCoin Binance.US Pros • Access a large number of coins

• Free USDT on sign up

• Advanced trading options, including margin

• Discount for using KCS for fees • Low fees

• Trading fee discount for using BNB

• Tax statement portal

• Identity verification process Cons • Not licensed or regulated in the United States

• You might need to have crypto already to use KuCoin

• Difficult to navigate for beginners

• Poor reviews on TrustPilot • Not available in Hawaii, Idaho, New York, Texas, or Vermont

• Limited customer services

• History of regulatory issues

• Security information not readily available

.comparison-table tr th:nth-child(0) strong { color: #aee6cc;}.comparison-table tr td:nth-child(0){ background-color: rgba(13, 155, 110, 0.1);}.comparison-table tr:nth-child(0{ background-color: rgba(13, 155, 110, 0.1);}

Wallet Offerings

No matter where you buy it, cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, speculative investment. Only invest in crypto what you’re prepared to lose, and make sure you have other financial priorities in place first: save money in an emergency fund, contribute to retirement savings, and pay off any high-interest debt balances.

Both KuCoin and Binance.US offer the option to store coins on the exchange using a hot wallet. You can also transfer your coins off the exchanges to an external wallet.KuCoin doesn’t offer information on an internal wallet, but you can connect your own crypto wallet to the exchange and use that to send and receive coins.

Binance.US also doesn’t provide information on an internal wallet, instead suggesting that you use Trust Wallet, which is owned by Binance.

On its homepage, KuCoin says it has the “most sophisticated security technology and maintenance team, and is constantly upgrading our security systems to ensure the safety of user assets and accounts.” It’s difficult to find details, but the site offers insight into tools you can use to secure your account, including two-factor authentication and restricting your login IP.

KuCoin has done well by users when the exchange was hacked. In a 2020 incident, hackers stole users’ private keys, grabbed $250 million in crypto, and tried to sell the coins on decentralized exchanges. KuCoin claims users were made whole for the theft, with a combination of law enforcement and insurance coverage. Additionally, KuCoin says it took steps to reduce the chances of a repeat. Crypto exchanges Coinbase and Crypto.com have also suffered hacks, and have likewise reimbursed users and strengthened security protocols.

Binance.US mentions a commitment to best practices for security on its homepage, without much transparency about its methods. BAM Trading Services, the U.S. partner for Binance.US, is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), and Binance.US is a DBA under the BAM registration. The larger Binance covered customer losses to security incidents in the past, but there’s no guarantee this would apply to Binance.US losses.

Binance has faced previous regulatory issues, and Binance.US is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding ties to the global company’s CEO and two trading firms that buy and sell on the platform. A spokesperson emailed us on behalf of Binance.US after our original 2021 review and stated that they operate separately, with Binance.US licensing trademarks, software, and wallet technology from the larger company.

We reached out to KuCoin and Binance.US for comment about these issues and for more information, but received no response. We’ll update this review if KuCoin or Binance.US gets back to us.

You might fare better if you look into an exchange that’s more heavily regulated in the United States and is more forthcoming with its security measures.

KuCoin offers access to more than 600 cryptocurrencies, and Binance.US offers more than 80 cryptocurrencies, which is a relatively low number compared to other exchanges too.

KuCoin (KCS) and Binance.US (BNB) both offer native coins that can help you save on trading fees. BNB has a much higher market cap than KCS and could be a better investment on its own, plus it’s easier to secure a discount in fees with it since just holding BNB is enough. With KCS, you need to specifically use the coin to pay the fee in order to see the discount.

If you want to use U.S. fiat currency on KuCoin, you need to convert your fiat currency to Tether (USDT), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. U.S. dollar prices on the exchange are denoted in Tether.

Fees

Both KuCoin and Binance.US use a tiered maker/taker model for fees. When someone places an order that isn’t fulfilled immediately, they are considered a maker as they are contributing liquidity to the exchange. When someone places an order that is matched immediately, they are considered a taker. In general, taker fees are higher than maker fees at each tier. Both KuCoin and Binance.US charge lower fees when you have a higher tier, denoted by monthly trading volume.

But while KuCoin offers competitive fees, they’re still not as low as the fees charged by Binance.US. Additionally, you’ll see a bigger fee discount of 25% as a BNB holder compared to the 20% discount offered to KuCoin traders paying with KCS.

Binance.US has a top fee of 0.10%, while fees at KuCoin range up to 0.3%, depending on the class of crypto asset and your tier.

Both KuCoin and Binance.US offer you the chance to earn money by staking when you hold assets on the exchange.

KuCoin also offers a suite of products for growing your crypto wealth. This includes margin trading, which is when you transact on the exchange using borrowed funds, and the chance to enter a raffle and win more coins. You can also earn interest by lending your crypto to other investors on the platform. KuCoin offers a trading bot that helps you automate your trades, including investing smaller amounts on a regular basis (known as dollar-cost averaging) and automating trades in which you buy low and sell high.

One of the main issues with KuCoin is that it can be difficult to use U.S. fiat currency on the exchange. Plus it’s unregulated, so it’s even riskier. You can purchase certain coins, like Tether (USDT), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PaxGold (PAX) using Fast Buy. You’ll need to verify your identity, after which you can link your bank card. Then you can use fiat money to buy supported cryptocurrency coins so you can trade on the exchange. It’s a roundabout way to use U.S. fiat currency to participate on the KuCoin exchange, but please note that U.S. residents still cannot register to use the exchange.

Binance.US provides straightforward advanced tools for active traders, including real-time charting and an over-the-counter trading portal so you can match orders with other traders without going through an intermediary. Binance.US also offers a tax portal designed to help you better report your crypto earnings and transactions to the IRS. (You might also want to check out a crypto portfolio tracker for the same purpose.) The larger Binance offers helpful information and tools that can be used to learn more about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

As mentioned, we recommend you look into other exchanges such as Coinbase, Gemini or eToro. KuCoin and Binance.US are more appropriate for intermediate to advanced cryptocurrency users than beginners, and they each come with accessibility or regulation issues.

Compare fees, security, and your goals to choose a cryptocurrency exchange.

KuCoin isn’t licensed in the U.S., so if you’re looking for a modicum of U.S.-based regulation, Binance.US will be your choice. However, Binance.US isn’t currently available in Hawaii, Idaho, New York, Texas, or Vermont. If you’re more interested in using cryptocurrencies as a way to grow wealth, KuCoin offers a variety of choices for growing your crypto portfolio.

Thanks for signing up!

We’ll see you in your inbox soon.

Enter your email

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

Tell us what you think

Did this article answer your questions?

Time is Up!

Let us know what questions you still have about this topic or any others.

Time is Up!

Thanks for your feedback!

Before you go, sign up for our newsletter to get NextAdvisor in your inbox.

Thanks for signing up!

We’ll see you in your inbox soon.

I would like to subscribe to the NextAdvisor newsletter. See privacy policy

Home Equity

6 min read

Chase

3 min read

In the News

5 min read

Financial Independence

6 min read

At NextAdvisor we’re firm believers in transparency and editorial independence. Editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our partners. We do not cover every offer on the market. Editorial content from NextAdvisor is separate from TIME editorial content and is created by a different team of writers and editors.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thanks for signing up!

We’ll see you in your inbox soon.

I would like to subscribe to the NextAdvisor newsletter. See privacy policy

Follow us

© 2022 NextAdvisor, LLC A Red Ventures Company All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights) and California Do Not Sell My Personal Information. NextAdvisor may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

source