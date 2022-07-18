New Disney+ shows and movies to stream this weekend (June 24) – Hidden Remote

Ads

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ continues to change the game when it comes to TV and movies. Most notably, the streaming service is giving us a lot of originals and short wait times for new releases.

For this third week in June, Disney+ is honestly outdoing itself. Not only are we getting some new episodes of an original series, but a highly anticipated Marvel movie. If you need any reason to subscribe to Disney+, then now would be the time. It would also be ideal to subscribe before Disney+ decides to implement an ad-tier, too.

However, if you’re reading this, you’re likely already subscribed to Disney+. Either way, a lot of us want to know what’s being added each week and you’re in luck because this is a massive week for releases.

Let’s break down all of the releases from the third week in June.

Unlike the previous week, Disney isn’t exclusively releasing things on Wednesday. For this third week in June, there was actually one Tuesday release but other than that, things are looking pretty similar as they have in the first half of this month.

As you can see, Disney is really using all of its resources to keep its viewers happy. There is a mix of content for kids and adults along with movies and shows to share. Additionally, we’re getting one of the most-talked-about movies of 2022 aside from Top Gun: Maverick. Either way, Disney+ is making sure its audience gets what it wants.

What do you plan on streaming this weekend on Disney+? Be sure to share in the comments.

