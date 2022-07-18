NASA partners with Ion innovation hub for tech transfer center in Houston – The Business Journals

Ads

NASA aims to bolster the Houston region’s aerospace innovation landscape with a new local technology transfer program.

NASA is establishing the tech transfer center at the Ion, a hub for startups and corporate innovation developed in Midtown by Rice Management Co. The public-private partnership is aimed at addressing some of NASA’s space technology challenges and licensing NASA technology for commercial applications. NASA and the Ion will also host events and programming to promote the growing commercial space economy.

Startups and entrepreneurs will have access to NASA intellectual property to develop spinoff technologies. NASA and the Ion plan to open an application process for companies and entrepreneurs interested in the programming this fall. Programming for startups will run through mid-2023.

“We’re eager and excited to work with Rice University and the Ion to help NASA solve challenges, develop spinoff technologies, grow minority entrepreneurs and accelerate innovative and tech-forward solutions in Houston,” said NASA Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche.

The collaboration between NASA and the Ion also aims to support minority businesses and entrepreneurs in aerospace and technology. Similarly, NASA and the Ion previously partnered on the Ion’s Aerospace Innovation Accelerator for Minority Business Enterprises.

“This partnership will allow us to increase startups through our aerospace accelerator targeting minority businesses and help achieve NASA’s goals to enhance scientific and technological knowledge to benefit all of humankind, as we propel commercialization of space and work to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon under Artemis,” Wyche said.

The Ion was developed in a former Sears store at 4201 Main St. and opened its doors in 2021. The facility houses coworking space for startups and entrepreneurs, office space for companies, restaurant and drink concepts and event space. Earlier this year, the Ion opened a new prototyping and design lab operated by Houston-based nonprofit TXRX Labs.

Want to stay ahead of who & what is next? Sent twice a week, the Beat is your definitive look at Houston’s innovation economy, offering news, analysis & more on the people, companies & ideas driving your city forward. Follow The Beat

source