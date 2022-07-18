Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Apple deals you can still get on Apple AirPods, iPad, MacBook and more – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose, Joal Ryan
July 15, 2022 / 11:35 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but there are still plenty of deals on Apple products at Amazon today. We found the best deals on Apple laptops, Apple wireless headphones, Apple Watch smartwatches and more that you can shop right now.
Top deals in this article:
13″ Apple MacBook Air (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD): $899 (regularly $999)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $320 at checkout (regularly $399)
Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)
Check out all the best Apple Watch deals on Amazon, including the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE GPS and more.
Right now, you can save BIG on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 — and up. On Amazon, some colors are currently available (such as the red Apple Watch seen here) for $320.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $320 at checkout (regularly $399)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale at Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $350 and up (regularly $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $499 (regularly $529)
The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that’s 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.
Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $230 at checkout (reduced from $279)
Amazon’s a good bet for finding everyday savings on Apple AirPods. The best deals we spotted were on two of the line’s latest iterations, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max.
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality.
Now at $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
They’re no longer in stock at Amazon, but are sold at a more affordable price point than on the Apple site at Walmart.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $170 (reduced from $179)
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). They’re more affordable on Amazon than the Apple site, where they sell for $129.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $129)
Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you’ll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you’ll pay $439 and up.
Apple AirPods Max, $439 and up (regularly $549)
Here are the best deals on Apple MacBook laptops that you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $100 off at Amazon.
13″ Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB storage: $899 (regularly $999)
Amazon has deals on each of Apple’s iPad product lines.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one price for each item.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $412 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $569 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Amazon only has the 64 GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Mini in purple, but you can find all colors on sale at Walmart right now.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB) (starlight), $409 (reduced from $499)
Apple iPad Mini (256 GB) $549 (reduced from $649)
Amazon, meanwhile, does have some inventory left in the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $600 (reduced from $799)
Don’t forget to check Amazon for deals on Apple Watch bands, too. There are deals on both official Apple merch and stylish choices from third-party manufacturers.
This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.
Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)
Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.
Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack), $9.38 (reduced from $20)
This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.
The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.
Apple Watch modern buckle band, $132 (rediced from $149)
Another Apple accessory you can get a deal on at Amazon right now is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can get it for $87 at Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are the best-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Folio cover.
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini. It’s not currently on sale anymore.
Apple Pencil 2, $129
If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth. It’s not currently on sale anymore.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $99
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. They’re not currently on sale anymore.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″) (deep navy), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″) (English lavender), $79
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″) (electric orange), $59
First published on July 12, 2022 / 3:31 AM
A plane crash involving two general aviation aircrafts at North Las Vegas Airport resulted in multiple fatalities, the Clark County Department of Aviation confirmed.
The superstar couple had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s but split in 2004 before reuniting in 2021.
Robinson posted on Instagram that “there’s an active shooter at the club I was at so we had to run over here to this concert.”
A committee of the Texas House has released the initial findings of its investigation into the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Dr. Scott Gottlieb joined Margaret Brennan.
Procrastination is not on the menu at the Manuscript Café, whose customers struggle to meet deadlines, thanks to the gentle nudging of the café’s proprietor.
The social media platform’s lawsuit against the mercurial billionaire will be resolved in a small but powerful Delaware court.
More than 100,000 people will be compensated for the bank’s faulty fraud detection program, which froze customer accounts.
The typical price for a used car surged 17% in May. Some borrowers are feeling the strain as the economy slows.
Investors were cheered by new data on strong consumer spending, but worries remain about the impact of high inflation.
A committee of the Texas House has released the initial findings of its investigation into the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Dr. Scott Gottlieb joined Margaret Brennan.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser that aired Sunday, July 17, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
The Illinois Republican said the committee has “filled in the blanks” of what Trump was doing at the White House during the Jan. 6 attack.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator for international energy affairs, that aired Sunday, July 17, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
COVID-19 cases are up 15% over the past two weeks. Omicron subvariants are responsible for 97% of all new cases. Joy Benedict reports from Los Angeles.
More than two years into the pandemic, researchers still have few answers about why as many as 1-in-5 adults infected with COVID have experienced a symptom suggestive of long-term effects.
More than two years into the pandemic, researchers still have few answers about why as many as 1-in-5 adults infected with COVID have experienced a symptom suggestive of long-term effects. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with doctors looking at ways to diagnose and treat patients with long COVID; and with patients who are striving to get back to their pre-COVID health.
More than 1,800 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the U.S. Although a vaccine is available, manufacturers are having difficulty meeting the spike in demand. Michael George has the details.
About 70% of people 50 and older who got a first COVID-19 booster shot haven’t received the recommended second one, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cameron Smith charged his way into history on the Old Course, a Sunday stunner at St. Andrews that gave the Australian his first major win.
Procrastination is not on the menu at the Manuscript Café, whose customers struggle to meet deadlines, thanks to the gentle nudging of the café’s proprietor.
Russian missiles have hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine as a funeral took place for a 4-year-old girl killed in an earlier strike elsewhere in the country.
The scorching temperatures have reached as far north as Britain, where its weather agency has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat.
Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend, according to a marriage license filed Saturday in Nevada. The couple previously dated in the early 2000s, but split up in 2004.
The superstar couple had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s but split in 2004 before reuniting in 2021.
The prolific and bestselling author of young people’s literature uses his own childhood experiences to encourage kids to use their imagination to tell their stories, and engage in the complicated conversations they may evoke.
Jason Reynolds, the prolific and bestselling author of young people’s literature, uses his own childhood experiences to encourage kids to use their imagination to tell their stories. “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley talks with Reynolds about writing stories, and the complicated conversations they can evoke.
They were that rarity: a happily-married Hollywood couple. But their seemingly perfect life had its share of turbulence off-screen, as explored in the new HBO Max docuseries, which examines what made the couple’s stardom and marriage unique.
Technology companies have increasingly laid off workers in recent months. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson dives into the pattern of more layoffs and slower hiring.
The crypto firm said most account activity is still “paused.” It’s unclear whether depositors will get their money back.
To date, “exploitation of Log4j occurred at lower levels than many experts predicted, given the severity of the vulnerability,” a report from the panel determined.
NASA released more incredible images of space from the James Webb Space Telescope, including photos that show more galaxies and a dying star. Mark Strassmann takes a look.
Former Uber lobbyist Mark MacGann has come forward as the source who leaked more than 100,000 company documents known as the “Uber Files.” The documents show the ride-hailing giant used covert technology to thwart authorities from investigating Uber’s business practices, a Washington Post report reveals. CBS News’ Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano interview Joseph Menn, a technology reporter for “The Washington Post,” about the scandal.
Researchers are learning that our fear of sharks is linked more to popular culture than the actual dangers of shark attacks. Carter Evans reports.
Astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered a “strange and persistent” radio signal from a far-off galaxy, billions of light-years from Earth, that sounded like a heartbeat.
Severe droughts in California have led some counties to enact unprecedented water budgets. But a CBS Los Angeles investigation found that celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone are using as much as three times their allotted water budget. David Goldstein, the CBS Los Angeles reporter who led this investigation, joins Ben Tracy on CBS News to discuss.
Two nests with dozens of hatched and unhatched eggs were found, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
NASA has released stunning first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Mark Strassmann has the cosmic slide show.
Robinson posted on Instagram that “there’s an active shooter at the club I was at so we had to run over here to this concert.”
A young woman dead in a boating crash, a mother and her son killed in a double homicide, and two other mysterious deaths – all with a connection to one family.
Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver and three-time USAC national champion, was stabbed and killed at a Southern California gas station this week. The suspect was later shot and killed by police.
The suspect was later shot and killed by police at an apartment in Anaheim.
The rapper is slated to perform at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival on July 24.
SpaceX has now launched nearly 3,000 Starlink internet satellites as it build out its commercial broadband network.
SpaceX’s 25th space station resupply mission delivered 5,880 pounds of crew supplies, science gear and equipment.
The ‘integrated crews’ agreement means a Russian cosmonaut will fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon in September.
The unpiloted Dragon cargo ship is carrying nearly 3 tons of crew supplies, science gear and equipment.
The early release photos provide a taste of the discoveries to come from the $10 billion telescope.
In February 2019 a fatal boat crash took the life of the teen when friend Paul Murdaugh allegedly drunkenly crashed his family’s boat. In 2021, after Paul was murdered, investigators began to take a closer look at the Murdaugh family.
Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal, country and hip hop artists returning to live performances.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.
Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele tells Sharyn Alfonsi about how he introduced “beautiful strangeness” into the Gucci brand.
For two years, students live on a remote ranch in California, where drinking is forbidden and they’re required to perform at least 20 hours of labor per week, on top of a full course load. Jon Wertheim reports.
Lesley Stahl reports from Rwanda, where a rare conservation success story is unfolding with a growing population of mountain gorillas.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend, according to a marriage license filed Saturday in Nevada. The couple previously dated in the early 2000s, but split up in 2004.
Researchers are learning that our fear of sharks is linked more to popular culture than the actual dangers of shark attacks. Carter Evans reports.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Apple deals you can still get on Apple AirPods, iPad, MacBook and more – CBS News
Watch CBS News