Elon Musk is ROFL as whistleblower Snowden calls Shiba Inu "clone of dog money" – Moneycontrol

Ads

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7

Invest Now

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy

mutual Fund (MF) schemes.

Invest Now

Powered By

The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.

Invest Now

Visit this section to access live price and charts.

Invest Now

Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.

Learn More

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

US whistle-blower Edward Snowden has warned people against investing in cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, calling it a “clone of dog money”. The former NSA (National Security Agency) contractor’s concerns seem to have received backing from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk who too recently snubbed the popular meme cryptocurrency.

dog money?

Snowden’s tweet and his reply to a journalist who asked him what exactly he meant caught Musk’s attention.

“Dog money?” asked Reuters journalist Joel Schectman. Giving a sarcastic response, Snowden replied, “If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re honestly better off not knowing.”

Elon Musk, who came across screenshots of the Twitter exchange between Snowden and the journalist, responded with a single emotion that represents “ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing)”.

Shiba Inu, the self-proclaimed “dogecoin killer”, which was created in August 2020 by someone who uses the name Ryoshi, is modelled after Dogecoin.

Elon Musk, known for his cryptocurrency endorsements, last week reiterated his holdings which are limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, slyly revealing that he does not own Shiba Inu.

“Out of curiosity, I acquired some ASCII hash strings called ‘Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge’. That’s it,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted in response to users asking him about his investment in meme tokens. “As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form,” he added.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source

Ads