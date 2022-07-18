Elon Musk is ROFL as whistleblower Snowden calls Shiba Inu "clone of dog money" – Moneycontrol

My Account
Follow us on:
Powered By
Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7
Invest Now
MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy
mutual Fund (MF) schemes.
Invest Now
Powered By
The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.
Invest Now
Visit this section to access live price and charts.
Invest Now
Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.
Learn More
Powered By
Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.
Invest Now
Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.
Invest Now
Powered By
Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.
Invest Now
Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest
in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global
asset management companies, experienced wealth
management firms and portfolio managers.
Invest Now
AMBAREESH BALIGA
Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights
Subscribe
CK NARAYAN
Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
SUDARSHAN SUKHANI
Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
T GNANASEKAR
Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
MECKLAI FINANCIALS
Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
SHUBHAM AGARWAL
Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis
Subscribe
MARKET SMITH INDIA
Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More
Subscribe
TraderSmith
Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Explore
STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS
Details stock report and investment recommendation
Subscribe
POWER YOUR TRADE
Technical and Commodity Calls
Subscribe
INVESTMENT WATCH
Set price, volume and news alerts
Subscribe
US whistle-blower Edward Snowden has warned people against investing in cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, calling it a “clone of dog money”. The former NSA (National Security Agency) contractor’s concerns seem to have received backing from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk who too recently snubbed the popular meme cryptocurrency.
dog money?
Snowden’s tweet and his reply to a journalist who asked him what exactly he meant caught Musk’s attention.
“Dog money?” asked Reuters journalist Joel Schectman. Giving a sarcastic response, Snowden replied, “If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re honestly better off not knowing.”
Elon Musk, who came across screenshots of the Twitter exchange between Snowden and the journalist, responded with a single emotion that represents “ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing)”.
Shiba Inu, the self-proclaimed “dogecoin killer”, which was created in August 2020 by someone who uses the name Ryoshi, is modelled after Dogecoin.
Elon Musk, known for his cryptocurrency endorsements, last week reiterated his holdings which are limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, slyly revealing that he does not own Shiba Inu.
“Out of curiosity, I acquired some ASCII hash strings called ‘Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge’. That’s it,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted in response to users asking him about his investment in meme tokens. “As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form,” he added.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.