Top Boy love lives: Who are the cast members dating in real life? – The Tab

The new season of Top Boy is now on Netflix and has left many of us who watched in one day rocked to the core. Despite all the twists and yet another shock ending, I am sure there has been only one question that has been looming over us throughout watching the show- “Is Jasmine Jobson single?” So what are details of the current love lives of the Tob Boy cast? This is everything we know about who is single and who is not:
Relationship status: Single
via @michealward on Instagram
Not much is known surrounding Micheal’s dating life and he is presumed to be single. There is still hope left for all of us.
Relationship status: Married
via @daniellewalters82 on Instagram
Ashley Walters has been married to his wife Danielle Walters for eight years. Danielle is well known for her role as Candice in Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum.
They have two children together named Amiaya-Love and River. Walters is also step-father to Danielle’s son from a prior relationship and has five other children from separate relationships.
Relationship status: Single
via @therealkano on Instagram
Kano is another celebrity who has kept his dating life under wraps. It is widely assumed he is single and his past relationships are unknown.
Relationship status: Single
via @littlesimz on Instagram
Little Simz is reportedly single and her prior relationships are unknown.
Relationship status: Single
via @hopeikpoku on Instagram
Much like his co-stars, Hope has kept his dating life private. He is reportedly single.
Relationship status: Unknown
via @jolade_obasola on Instagram
Jolade’s relationship status is unknown but according to her social media, she has children. With her Instagram bio saying she is a mum.
Relationship status: Single
via @jasminejobson on Instagram
Jasmine is reportedly single and has remained silent regarding her romantic life in the past.
Relationship status: In a relationship
via @dwanlisa on Instagram
Lisa Dwan hasn’t shared much information on who her partner is other than some adorable pics of both of them and their child on Instagram. He isn’t tagged in any of her photos, and there isn’t much information regarding who he is.
Relationship status: Single
via @kadeemramsay on Instagram
Kadeem’s relationship status is unknown to the public, but from his social media, it seems as though he is single.
Relationship status: Single
via @saffronhocking on Instagram
Saffron Hocking is reportedly single but is mum to two adorable cats who she always shares snaps of.
Relationship status: Single
via @adwoaaboah on Instagram
Adwoa is reportedly single and has kept very private on her love life.
Relationship status: Single
via @nolayofficial on Instagram
NoLay also known as Isabella is also presumed to be single and has kept her dating life private.
Relationship status: In a relationship
via @jordanocoy_x
Erin Kellyman is in a relationship with Jordan O’Coy, although it is unknown when they began dating.
They are the cutest couple by far.
Featured image credit via @ashleywalters and @dwanlisa.
