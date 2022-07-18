Every new Apple product coming in 2022 – Macworld

Ads

After the Peek Performance event brought the incredible Mac Studio and Studio Display, it’s been all quiet on the Apple front. But that’s just the calm before the next big things. Apple has a ton of new products arriving over the rest of 2022 that’ll make the Peek Performance event seem like a mere appetizer. Here’s everything we expect Apple to release during the second half of 2022.

Apple revealed in June 2020 that it would be transitioning all its Macs from Intel processors to its own silicon within two years. Apple’s already updated many of its machines, including the MacBook Air, Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and launched the new Mac Studio. Plus at WWDC in June 2022 Apple introduced the M2 chip in the MacBook Air and 13in MacBook Pro. Read Everything you need to know about the M2.

That still leaves the following Macs in need of an Apple silicon update. And don’t forget that the autumn of 2022 will also bring an update to macOS, which could bring new features geared specifically for the newest Macs. Here’s what we’re still expecting to arrive this year.

Work is said to be underway on the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, with a 32-core CPU and up to 128-Core GPU, which could be possible if Apple combines four M1 Max in one machine with rumours suggesting this chip could be known as the M1 Extreme.

We were surprised that Apple didn’t show off a pro-focused Mac Pro with M-series chips at WWDC. Instead the company introduced the M2 chip in the consumer- targeted MacBook Air and 13in MacBook Pro. This begs the question, will the Mac Pro use a M1-series chip, or will it jump straight to the M2-series when it launches? Read more here: The next Mac Pro: Everything we know.

When? October 2022

In a December 2021 Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicated that there will be two new Mac minis coming in 2022. Apple is said to be working on a new, Mac mini with M1 Pro that will replace the Intel-powered Mac mini model that Apple kept in the line up. It is thought that this “more powerful version of the Mac mini” could feature the same chip as the new MacBook Pro – presumably the M1 Pro – according to a Bloomberg report.

The only question here is will Apple launch a new M1 Pro Mac mini now that it has introduced the M2 MacBook Air and 13in MacBook Pro, or will it move this rumoured Mac mini to the M2 Pro. Plus a M2 Mac mini is surely to be expected now that the M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro are on the scene. Read about the M2 Mac mini.

When? October 2022

We got a peek at iPadOS 16 at WWDC (read about what could be coming in iPadOS 16). Here’s the new hardware we expect to arrive alongside the OS update in the fall:

Rumors suggest we can expect a new iPad Pro with updated design and wireless charging support. Given that the current iPad Pro has an M1 chip, we expect the new model to gain an M2. Additionally, MagSafe support for the iPad is also said to be in the works with reverse charging to power other devices from the iPad.

When? October 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates we can also expect the usual update to new standard iPad in 2022 with the same design and a new chip before a redesign arrives in 2023.

When? October 2022

We know what to expect from iOS 16 when it arrives in September 2022 now that Apple has revealed the top line features in iOS 16. It’s a given that we will also see an iPhone 14 in September, with four models arriving once again.

There are already rumors about the successor to the iPhone 13. We are hearing that there will be no more iPhone mini. Instead, there will be a larger non-Pro iPhone to match the Pro Max. Even so, the Pro model is expected to get the biggest changes, with a new notches screen, 48MP camera, and a faster chip. Read more in our iPhone 14 rumor round-up. Read our guide to the iPhone 14.

When: September 2022

There could be more than one new Apple Watch on the way in 2022.

After a somewhat disappointing Series 7, all eyes will be on the Apple Watch Series 8 when it arrives this fall. Rumors suggest there could be a new larger size this year as well as a “rugged” option, and possibly the rumored redesign we didn’t get last year. We also might get a new skin temperature sensor, but it’s not entirely clear what it’ll actually be able to do.

When: September 2022

After skipping a year, the Apple Watch SE is due to get an update in 2022, likely bringing an always-on display, ECG sensor, and fast charging. We were hoping for a lower price as well, but the latest rumors say the price will actually be going up. Read Apple Watch SE 2 (2022): Everything you need to know.

When: September 2022

Apple’s AirPods are among its most popular devices, but also the most neglected. But we’re finally expecting a major update this year.

Apple hasn’t updated the AirPods Pro, one of its most popular products, since they arrived in October 2019. That means they’re in need of some attention. We’re expecting a new stemless design with some high-end fitness and audio features, possibly even the arrival of lossless audio. Read about the AirPods Pro 2022 here.

When? Fall 2022

If Apple was never to innovate away from the products it makes right now it could be left behind as technology progresses. It’s no surprise therefore that the company is working on various new areas. We don’t necessarily expect these to land in 2022, but rumors suggest that some of them still could arrive.

This might not arrive in 2022, but we do hope there is some truth in the rumours that Apple is working on a HomePod with a screen. We’ve always said that a screen would make the HomePod infinitely more usable, but perhaps we are the only ones who hate having to talk to our speaker.

A screen would extend the uses of the HomePod beyond audio into visual – so you could watch podcasts and news reports and YouTube videos, but most usefully communicate via FaceTime.

Read: HomePod with screen rumours.

When? Possibly 2022 but likely 2023

Apple’s made clear its interest in augmented reality, and we may hear more about its plans to make AR Glasses. The rumors suggest that we could see Apple’s AR Mixed Reality product by the end of 2022. It may be that Apple shows off the device, but waits until 2023 to launch it.

Maybe Apple will finally show off something at WWDC in an attempt to get developers to design apps for the new device, but that’s something of a longshot.

When? 2023

There could be a smaller and cheaper Apple TV in the works at Apple. A tweet by the unverified account of Ming-Chi Kuo in May 2022 claimed that Apple is planning on releasing a new version of Apple TV that “improves cost structure” in the second half of this year. Read more here: A cheaper Apple TV could be coming in time for the holidays.

When? Possibly Fall 2022

There are even rumors that Apple could have plans to release a games console – or at least an Apple TV with improved gaming credentials. Take a look at Apple games console rumors.

When? Possibly Fall 2022

