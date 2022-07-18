Funko Plans to Launch Jay and Silent Bob NFT Collection via the Digital Collectibles Platform Droppp – Blockchain Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman
Three months ago, Funko Inc., disclosed that it was entering the non-fungible token (NFT) industry when it announced it acquired a majority ownership stake in the NFT startup Tokenwave. At the time, Funko’s CEO Brian Mariotti explained that “Funko Pop digital NFTs” have the potential to be a “game-changer.” On Friday, Funko announced the company is launching a new NFT collection featuring Jay and Silent Bob from the filmmaker Kevin Smith’s Clerks films.
The cult classic characters from the Clerks movies, Jay and Silent Bob, will be showcased in a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection released by the publicly-listed pop-culture consumer products firm Funko (Nasdaq: FNKO).
Jay and Silent Bob are best known for appearing in the Clerks films, but they also appear in all of Kevin Smith’s Askewniverse movies. The duo also star in their own films “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”
Funko announced the Jay and Silent Bob NFT collection on Friday via Twitter and Facebook and noted that the collection will drop on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. “Jay and Silent Bob x Funko Series 1 Digital Pop! coming soon to Droppp,” Funko tweeted.
The website digital.funko.com gives a bit more information on the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob NFT compilation. According to the site, Funko is releasing Jay and Silent Bob digital collectibles, but also physical versions of the Jay and Silent Bob Funko Pop characters will be created as well.
Prior to announcing the Jay and Silent Bob NFTs, Funko has teamed up with well known brands like DC Comics and Warner Bros. Funko Digital Pop non-fungible tokens are similar to the products Funko sells in stores as they feature Funko’s distinctive style. The Funko Digital Pop Jay and Silent Bob NFTs will be made available via the NFT platform Droppp.
While the NFTs will stem from the Droppp platform, Funko digital collectibles are issued on the Wax blockchain network. In addition to the NFTs, Funko will be showcasing “an immersive, fan-focused community experience” at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) from July 21 to July 24, 2022. Funko’s new blockchain-based digital products join a slew of well known brands that have entered the NFT and metaverse industry during the last few years.
Brands that have participated in the NFT space so far include Topps, Adidas, Arizona Iced Tea, Gannett, McDonald’s, Budweiser, Fanatics, WWE, Bicycle, Warner Bros., Pepsi, Nike, Coca-Cola, Rolling Stone, DeLorean Motor Company (DMC), and Marvel. Despite the brand recognition and celebrities entering the fray, NFT sales are down 49% this month lower than the 30 days prior, according to cryptoslam.io statistics on July 15.
