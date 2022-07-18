Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: highlight of the best discounts from this year – Gamesradar

Ads

By Jasmine Mannan published 14 July 22

Here are all of the price cuts that were live during Amazon’s Prime Day Kindle deals



Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals have now ended. Unfortunately we are no longer seeing any discounts on the own brand ereaders but you can still take a look at what price cuts we did see so you know what to expect in the future.

Many of these Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals saw the ereaders at their all time low price point meaning they sold out relatively quickly. Even the best Kindles were discounted by hundreds of dollars. There were also some great bundle deals to allow you to get the most bang for your buck – including cases and charging plugs.

You could also get your hands on three free months of Kindle Unlimited which usually costs $9.99 / £9.99 per month, meaning you save another whopping $30 / £30 on top of these amazing discounts.

Whether you need your new Kindle to read graphic novels and manga or if you need to accompany you when travelling there really was something to suit everyone’s needs.

Kindle | $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 – If you’re after the cheapest Kindle possible right now, this is it. Amazon has dropped its base model down to just $44.99 – that’s just slightly more than 50% off. In fact, we’ve only ever seen this model drop to $49.99 in previous sales, so this is a record low price.

Kindle Kids | $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – This 55% discount makes this the perfect time to pick up a Kindle Kids for your little ones if you’ve been on the lookout. This Kindle comes with 1 year of Kids+ and 2 year worry-free guarantee included in the price – less than $50. This deal is a must-see.

Kindle Paperwhite | $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $45 – Amazon has kicked off its Prime Day Kindle deals with a $45 discount on the Paperwhite model – that’s a record low price by $10, beating previous $104.99 sales costs.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite | $189.97 $169.97 at Amazon

Save $20 – This bundle gets you $20 off of buying all of the included bits and pieces for MRSP. If you’re thinking about picking up a Kindle then this is an amazing way to get some accessories with it at a price cut.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition | $189.99 $134.99 at Amazon

Save $55 – If you’re going fancy with your ereader, you’ll find the Signature Edition Paperwhite available for $55 off today. That discount brings the 32GB model down $10 below a record low price.

Kindle Oasis | $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $75 – We’ve never seen the Kindle Oasis cheaper than this, with a $75 discount offering up a record low $174.99 sales price. That’s perfect if you’re looking for a 300 ppi display and adjustable warm light.

Kindle (with Ads) | £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £35 – The Kindle is now 50% off this Amazon Prime day which brings it down to its lowest price ever. Being able to get your hands on an e-reader for less then £35 is not a common sight. It’s worth keeping in mind that this is product does display ads.

Kindle Paperwhite | (opens in new tab) £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £45 – If you’re on the market for an Ereader this Prime Day then this hefty discount on the Kindle Paperwhite brings it down to its lowest price ever. This is a must-see deal.

Kindle Oasis | £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £70 – This is the cheapest we have ever seen this high grade ereader. We have seen discounts on this device often but they have never gone below £170 making this the best ever deal to date. If you’re thinking about picking up this ereader then now is your chance – you also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | £139.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – This Kids edition Kindle is currently at its lowest ever price point. It also comes with loads of extra goodies including a child-friendly case, a two year worry free guarantee and three months of Kindle Unlimited. Even if it does come down to this price again, there’s no way to know if all of these extras will also be included.

Kindle Oasis – Certified Refurbished | £206.99 £134.99 at Amazon

Save £72 – The Kindle Oasis is a pricey piece of kit, but you can save just over £70 on a refurbished model that has been fully tested by Amazon right now. That’s perfect if you’re after something a little more luxurious but don’t want to wait for discounts on new devices.

Kindle – Certified Refurbished | £71.99 £40.99 at Amazon

Save £31 – If you’re keen to get in before official Prime Day Kindle deals kick off, you can pick up a certified refurbished Kindle for just a hair over £40. The device comes fully tested by Amazon, and usually goes for £79.99 in new condition.

To take part in official Prime Day Kindle deals you’ll need an active Amazon Prime subscription. However, if you’re not already a subscriber there’s a ray of hope available. That’s because Amazon regularly offers free trials for its Prime service in the lead up to its official sale. Time it right, and you could be browsing the full suite of offers for free.

Amazon have introduced a large range of Kindle’s over the years which can make it difficult to decide which one is best for your needs. There are multiple models – from the standard Kindle, to the Paperwhite model to the pricey Oasis model it can be hard to know which one is better value for money.

You can take a look below for a summary of the features on offer with each Kindle to help you determine which ereader would work best for you.

We’re expecting the cheapest of this year’s Prime Day Kindle deals to fall around $49.99 / £39.99. For your cash, you’ll get the base Kindle model, with ads, and 8GB of storage space. If you’re looking for something a little further up the market, we’re predicting Kindle Paperwhite prices to hit between $89.99 and $100 in the US, and £79.99 and £100 in the UK.

