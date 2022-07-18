Google Probed in Italy on Data Sharing Concerns – Marketscreener.com

Ads

By Mauro Orru

Google is under investigation in Italy after the country’s competition watchdog said the Alphabet Inc. company had hindered data sharing with third-party platforms.

The Italian competition authority said Thursday that Google hampered the transfer of data from its own platform to Weople, an app operated by Italian startup Hoda Srl.

The probe will look into whether Google abused its position in the data-sharing market and assess the extent of potential harm to competition.

A Google spokesperson said the company had measures in place that allowed users to move data.

“Google has offered people the ability to take out and transfer their data for over a decade and in 2021, more than 400 billion files were exported. These tools are there to help people manage their personal information,” the spokesperson said.

