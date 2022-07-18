How to disable transparency effects on Windows 11 – OnMSFT.com

Ads

Windows 11 comes with a transparency feature that makes your background more transparent for the Start menu, taskbar, and other Windows features. Although the transparency effects definitely give a modern high-tech look and feel to Windows 11, they are not for everyone. Luckily, you can disable them for good.

So, let’s dive in and see how you can do that.

To turn off transparency effects on your Windows PC, follow the steps below.



Do this and the transparency effects will be disabled on your PC.

You can also disable transparency effects through Accessibility settings. Here’s how.



Doing this will disable the transparency effects for your Taskbar, Quick Settings, Start menu, and so on.

The Windows Registry is a hierarchical database that stores the low-level settings of your operating systems. It also has a record of your transparency settings. So here’s how you can turn off the transparency effects through Registry.

Now give your PC a quick restart, and your transparency effects will have been disabled by the end.

Transparency effects are good, but they certainly aren’t for everyone. By following the above methods, you can turn off the transparency effects of your PC and get back your simple old Windows UI.



