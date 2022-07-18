Instagram Launches Updated Creator Tags to Provide More Credit for Content Contributors – Social Media Today

Ads

Instagram has launched a new tag type, which will enable creators to tag collaborators and influences within their images, based on their contribution, as opposed to a basic username or product, with their self-designated profile category displayed within the tag itself.

As you can see here, now, creators will be able to tag other creatives within an image, providing direct credit for those who’ve played a role in the development of that post, which could provide a big boost in exposure for people that are often unseen.

As explained by Instagram:

“As creators collaborate, inspire each other and drive culture forward on Instagram, proper crediting has never been more important. This is especially crucial for marginalized and underrepresented creators and collaborators whose contributions are often behind the scenes.”

Indeed, as we’ve seen in the backlash against TikTok, some Black creators have called out the platform for failing to provide adequate credit to originators of certain trends, which are often popularized by white influencers.

Instagram’s updated tags aim to address this, allowing a creator’s self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed within their People Tag, “so that people can share and view a creator’s specific contribution to a photo or video post.”

It’s a good update, moving tags beyond just basic usernames or products, and facilitating new use cases for the option, which as noted, could help in providing more credit for creators.

Which serves a key role in them building their presence.

“Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. For many Black and underrepresented creators, crediting is an entryway to building a sustainable career as a creator, while combating cultural appropriation and ensuring the world knows who is driving culture.”

Now, if you love the creative elements of a certain post, you’ll be able to find out more about the specific creators, direct from the tag links, which could be hugely helpful in finding key talent, while again, providing additional exposure and promotion for these professionals.

To use Instagram’s updated creator tags:

Get the free daily newsletter read by industry experts

For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

Subscribe to Social Media Today for top news, trends & analysis

Get the free daily newsletter read by industry experts

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?



For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

The free newsletter covering the top industry headlines

source