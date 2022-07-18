iPhone 14-series demand in China will see no deflation in 2022 – Notebookcheck.net

The iPhone 14 series are expected to launch with the potential for increased prices as well as decreased (if not non-existent) display notches in 2022. However, it seems that neither of these rumored changes will discourage users in China from upgrading to the allegedly upcoming Apple mobile flagships.
The respected market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has asserted that iPhone 14-series demand in that country is poised to outstrip that of the 13 series in the recent past. Now, TF International Securities’ well-known representative has doubled down on these claims.
Kuo insists that every vendor – whether a retailer, distributor or even a scalper – he has contacted is more than confident in their ability to shift iPhone 14-series units on their debut in the Chinese market. This potential phenomenon is apparently related to the vacuum in the premium handset market left by the effective demise of Huawei in the same space.
On the other hand, competing offerings from Android OEMs – more and more of which are even foldable – have arisen or may soon arise to challenge the iPhone’s seeming dominance in the Chinese top-end sector. Accordingly, it will be interesting to see how devices such as the Xiaomi 12S series or Motorola Moto X30 Pro (or their successors) do against the 14 line-up.
