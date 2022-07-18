WWDC 2022 is One Week Away: Five Ways to Get Ready – MacRumors

Ads

We are now just one week away from WWDC 2022, which runs from Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10. Apple’s annual developers conference will be a (mostly) online affair for the third consecutive year, with Apple expected to unveil its latest software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.



WWDC is always an exciting week for both developers and Apple fans. Here are five ways to get ready for the event as it draws closer.

On the opening day of WWDC 2022, June 6, there will be three major presentations:

We recommend adding these dates and times to Apple’s Calendar app and using the “Alert” option to be reminded 15 to 30 minutes before the presentation begins. Find out when the WWDC 2022 keynote begins in time zones around the world via Dateful.

The recently updated Apple Developer app serves as a hub for WWDC content, providing daily updates and notifications on the latest news, content, and activities. Beginning June 7, new WWDC session videos will be shared daily in the app, providing a deep dive into new features and frameworks introduced across Apple’s software platforms.



The latest version of the Apple Developer app also includes WWDC 2022 stickers for use in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

WWDC22 stickers via Apple Developer app pic.twitter.com/67C7JEdiw0 — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) May 27, 2022

The Apple Developer app is available on the App Store for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. WWDC 2022 sessions will be free to watch, but “Developer Labs” and “Digital Lounges” will require an Apple Developer Program membership.

In line with previous years, Apple will likely seed the first betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to registered developers for testing very shortly after the WWDC 2022 keynote concludes on Monday.



Those interested in installing the developer betas on their devices officially will need to sign up for an Apple Developer Program membership, which costs $99 per year in the United States. Apple says individuals must be 18 years of age or older in the United States or have reached the age of majority in their country in order to enroll in the program.

Those who do not want to pay for an Apple Developer Program membership can join Apple’s free Public Beta Software Program, but this option will likely require some extra waiting, as the first public betas will likely be released in July.

It is important to keep in mind that Apple’s beta software releases typically have some bugs or other issues that may affect performance or usability — especially the first betas. For this reason, it is always recommended that beta software be installed on a secondary device that you do not rely on for daily use. We highly recommend backing up your devices to a Mac or iCloud before installing beta software due to the risk of data loss.

WWDC 2022 will mark the return of Digital Lounges, allowing developers to engage with Apple engineers and designers throughout the week. Digital Lounges will include Q&A sessions, watch parties with session presenters, community icebreakers, and more.



Apple Developer Program members and 2022 Swift Student Challenge winners will be able to register for Digital Lounges starting tomorrow, May 31, and the lounges will begin June 7. More information is available on the WWDC website.

MacRumors will have complete coverage of WWDC 2022, including a live blog of the keynote. If you will be unable to watch the stream, be sure to follow @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, where we will be live tweeting the keynote as well.

You can also follow MacRumors on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and RSS for the latest WWDC news, videos, and more. For our reactions to this year’s WWDC announcements, make sure to subscribe to The MacRumors Show podcast.

Our in-depth WWDC roundup is another helpful resource that is worth adding to your browser’s bookmark bar over the next few weeks.

