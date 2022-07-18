Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP. – Defense World

Ads

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,577.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

