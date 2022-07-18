Mum 'flummoxed' after daughter given detention as iPad not charged – Metro.co.uk

Ads

A pupil has been given a detention after her iPad was found to be on 93% charge, instead of the school-mandated 97%.

The girl’s mum, who asked to be anonymous, has been left ‘flummoxed’ at the situation.

She took to Twitter to vent, and has received hundreds of comments sharing similar outrage at the decision.

The mum says her daughter arrived at Oasis Academy Mayfield in Southampton with her iPad, but had been told the 93% charge wasn’t sufficient.

The device’s charge should be ‘no lower’ than 97% she claims she was told.

Her daughter was left with feelings of ‘panic and anxiety’ following news of her detention.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the mum said: ‘My daughter’s initial reaction was to not attend, which she didn’t as she felt it was a stupid thing to get a detention for.

‘She then received an email from her tutor informing her of the missed detention and threatened her with a further 45 minute one with the assistant head if she failed to attend the second chance.

‘This caused panic in my daughter and anxiety at the prospect of going to school and having a detention when she had done nothing wrong.’

The girl’s mum then emailed her tutor for an explanation and to receive further information on the detention.

She was told to email the school’s assistant headteacher – and says she hasn’t received a response.

The woman added: ‘As a teacher myself, I know the time constraints he must be under but a response doesn’t take five minutes, especially when I have raised a very valid point.

‘My daughter arrived at school this morning and emailed me to tell me that the expectation had been lowered to 90% battery charge, so that proves to my daughter and I that he has seen my email but obviously cannot be bothered with a response.’

Oasis Academy Mayfield, made up of around 900 pupils, is run by Oasis Community Learning.

Guidance and rules are ‘applied fairly and compassionately’ at the education facility.

In a statement, Oasis Community Learning said that they cannot comment on an individual student.

A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: ‘At Oasis academies we support all of our young people to learn the skills and develop the habits they need to be ready to learn each day, and for when they leave school to go onto further education or a place of work.

‘This includes the importance of timeliness, following uniform guidance and ensuring that they have the equipment they need to be prepared for the school day ahead.

‘Whilst we are unable to comment on an individual student, our staff teams work hard to ensure that rules and guidance of this nature are applied fairly and compassionately.

‘If any of our parents have any concerns about this or any other issue, they are encouraged to contact the school directly.’

