Buy Alphabet Stock Now Before Everyone Else Does (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Seeking Alpha

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Growth stocks have been the main drivers of the incredible bull market we’ve seen since 2009.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

And 2021 has been no different.



In fact, 35% of this year’s 30% gains are purely from five companies, the mega-cap tech giants.



The good news is that most of the bull market of the last 12 years has been justified. The top 10 S&P companies are 26% of the market and 31% of earnings.

The bad news? The top 10 S&P companies are trading at 32.4X earnings, a 63% historical premium.

For context, the biggest bubble in US history saw the market reach a 50% historical premium on March 24th, 2000. From which investors suffered through a lost decade for stocks.

Guess what some leading analysts are now expecting for the 2020s? Another lost decade for US equities.



I suppose we can take solace that most analysts expect modest 3% to 4% gains from the S&P 500, though big tech might suffer flat returns according to Vanguard.

Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

So, does that mean that the FANMAG complex is a minefield that investors shouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole for the next decade? Actually no.

Even Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which was up 67% in 2021, is a potentially reasonable hyper-growth blue-chip that you can safely buy even with the market near record highs.



Actually, GOOG’s amazing 2021 rally is 100% justified by some of the fastest growth of any company on earth.

2026 Consensus

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In fact, there are three reasons why Alphabet is one of the Dividend Kings’ highest conviction recommendations for 2022 and beyond.

It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.” – Warren Buffett

So, let me walk you through the three reasons why I’ve been buying Alphabet hand over fist during the recent market dip, and why it might be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is looking for in the new year.

In fact, GOOG today is a classic Buffett-style “wonderful company at a fair price”.

So, join me as we carefully analyze Alphabet’s quality, growth prospects, risk profile, and valuation.

And I think you agree that there is one conclusion prudent investors can draw… buy Alphabet now before everyone else does.

The Dividend Kings’ overall quality scores are based on a 228-point model that includes:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

credit ratings

credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does GOOG score on one of the world’s most comprehensive and accurate safety models? Absolutely specularly.

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession

5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

GOOG: 26th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 508) = 95th Percentile



(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world’s highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

GOOG’s 91% quality score means it’s similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Even among the world’s highest quality companies, GOOG is of higher quality than 95% of them.

Why is GOOG one of the best companies you can own? First, Alphabet is one of the world’s data kings with strong network effects. The more useful its services the more people use them. And the more data it collects, creating more useful services. A virtuous cycle of better service and a steadily wider moat.

Earlier this year, we announced that we reached a significant milestone with Multitask Unified Model or MUM for short.

MUM is a thousand times more powerful than BERT and can understand information across many contexts, like text and images.” – CEO, Q3 conference call

BERT is GOOG’s former deep machine learning algo used to turn it into the world’s dominant search engine. It now has an algo 1,000X as powerful.

On to cloud, where we see continued momentum with Q3 revenue growing 45% year-over-year.” – CEO, Q3 conference call

GOOG has a lot of optionalities, possibly the most of any company on earth.

This is key to GOOG’s exceptionally strong long-term growth outlook that we’ll talk about in section two.

But first, let’s take a look at GOOG’s incredible balance sheet.

(Source: S&P, Moody’s)

Rating agencies estimate a 1 in 250 chance that GOOG goes to zero in the next three decades.

There are no “risk-free” stocks, but GOOG is as close as you can get on Wall Street.

Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

S&P considers GOOG’s financial strength equal to that of the US treasury and here’s why.

It has a massive net cash balance sheet that keeps getting stronger with each passing quarter.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In fact, GOOG’s cash position is growing at 61% per year and is expected to reach nearly half a trillion by 2026.



(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

GOOG has $146 billion in liquidity and bond investors, the “smart money” on Wall Street is so confident in its business model that they are willing to lend to it for 39 years at 2.75%.

The bond market loves GOOG so much, it’s literally willing to pay it to borrow so it can invest in its business, or buy back stock.

Now, let’s talk about Wall Street’s favorite quality proxy, profitability.



(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Historical profitability in the top 10% of peers.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

And over the past year, certain profitability metrics are in the top 9% of peers.

Return On Capital Forecast

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

GOOG’s margins are steadily improving, and its return on capital is also rising to nearly 100% or 7X that of the S&P 500.

According to one of the greatest investors in history, GOOG is objectively one of the highest quality companies on earth.

And that profitability growth is despite impressive growth spending in its business.

Growth Spending/Sales

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Last year, GOOG spent almost $80 billion on growth and by 2026 that’s expected to reach almost $150 billion.

Speaking of infrastructure, what about Build Back Better and the potential for higher corporate taxes?

Total Taxes 2020-2026

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Assuming that passes in 2022, it likely wouldn’t affect GOOG’s tax bill much since GOOG is already paying more than the proposed 15% corporate minimum tax.

What about a 1% tax on buybacks? That would modestly affect GOOG since it’s a buyback machine.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Almost $700 billion in consensus retained cash flow over the next five years is enough to pay off 47X their debt or buy back 36% of the stock.

Let that sink in for a minute. GOOG has the financial ability to buy back up to 4% of its stock every year.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

GOOG is expected to buy back $333 billion in stock, 18% of shares, and even then, cash is expected to hit nearly $500 billion by 2026.

Maximum Buyback Volumes

Maximum Buyback Volumes

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

GOOG can’t logistically buy more than about 2.4 million shares per year which are $67 billion per year at current valuations.

GOOG’s buybacks are currently running about 75% of capacity.

And yet its cash pile is growing at 60% per year.

Buybacks are the only solution given that massive M&A is unlikely to get regulatory approval.

OK, so GOOG is one heck of a company. But quality in the top 5% of the world’s best blue-chips is just one reason I’ve been buying GOOG during the recent market dip.

GOOG is best known for search and 12 platforms (like Gmail) that have over 1 billion users.



(Source: Statista)

YouTube, which GOOG bought for $1.65 billion in 2006, has grown into the second-largest social media network on earth. And while YouTube’s member base is growing at just 5%, its revenue is growing at 32%.

Google Cloud Percentage of Sales

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Cloud computing is growing at 25% and overall sales at 18%. Let that sink in for a moment. GOOG’s revenues are over a quarter of a trillion, and yet this company is maintaining hyper-growth rates.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

And that’s not just for its top line, but every bottom-line metric as well.

For context, a few years ago, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, held the record of the largest profit in history, $108 billion in a single year.

By 2024 GOOG is expected to purpose that and still be growing earnings at over 20% annually.

2026 Consensus

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

2022 is expected to be a slower growth year, purely because of GOOG nearly doubling profits in 2021. And that 85% growth is off a $40 billion net income base in 2020.

In 2026 GOOG is expected to generate $500 billion in sales, and still be growing at double digits.

What about GOOG’s long-term outlook?



(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)





Smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 5% to the upside and 10% to the downside.



(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

GOOG is expected to keep growing at the same rate as the last 13 years.

Top 5% quality among the world’s best blue-chips, and hyper-growth as far as the eye can see. And all this is still available at a reasonable price despite a 67% rally in 2021.



(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Billions of investors have determined that 25.5X to 27.5X earnings is approximate intrinsic value.



(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

GOOG is trading at 15.6X 2022 EV/EBITDA, thanks to its mountain of cash (historical 16.1).

Never in history has it been a mistake to pay less than 16X EV/EBITDA for a company of this high quality, growing at 19% per year. And today is unlikely to be the first time.

Discount To Fair Value

Current Forward PE

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

GOOG is historically worth about 28X earnings, factoring in all its valuation metrics. Today, it trades at less than 26X and is about 8% undervalued.

That makes it a potentially good buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate

Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value

Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts expect GOOG to rise another 15% over the next year, 6% more than the S&P 500.

Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now)

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

And that forecast is both justified by fundamentals, and also likely market-beating returns… after a 67% rally in 2021.

Mind you I don’t actually care about 12-month price targets, which never have any basis in our recommendations.

Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

What we care about is whether or not today’s investors are being sufficiently compensated for GOOG’s risk profile.

12-Month Forward Fair Value

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)

Today, GOOG is a potentially good buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile and here’s why. Remember how the market is expected to deliver 3% to 4% returns over the next five years?

Here’s what investors buying GOOG today can reasonably expect.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In the short term, GOOG’s potential returns are modest but still a lot better than the S&P 500 or other tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT).

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

But over the long term? That’s where GOOG’s hyper-growth at a reasonable price comes into play.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

How many ways can you think of to double your money in the next five years, in today’s 32% overvalued market, that has a 1 in 250 chance of going to zero?





(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

If you’re comfortable with its risk profile, GOOG is as close to a perfect hyper-growth Ultra SWAN investment as you can find in today’s 32% overvalued market.

But wait, it gets so much better. It’s likely to be years before GOOG pays dividends. So, here’s how to turn GOOG into a safe retirement income dream machine.

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is just normal risk by another name.” Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics” – Morningstar

ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness.” – S&P

ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.

S&P, Fitch, Moody’s, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)



(Source: Morningstar)

Rating Agency Classification

22.9/100 Medium-Risk

Average (Positive Trend)

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters’, S&P, Just Capital, FactSet Research)

(Source: DK Master List) – 8 non-rated companies mean GOOG is in 185th place

GOOG’s risk-management consensus is in the top 37% of the world’s highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and GOOG is good at managing theirs.

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?” – John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That’s the essence of disciplined financial science, the math retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

2022 is sure to bring a lot of surprises and a lot of opportunities for prudent investors.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” – Roman philosopher Seneca the younger

With the market melting up, led primarily by mega-cap tech, it’s natural to assume that there are no safe blue-chips you can buy.

But as we’ve just seen, Alphabet is a classic Buffett-style “wonderful company at a fair price”.

Over the long term, GOOG is capable of potentially 19% long-term returns, thanks to its numerous secular megatrend opportunities driving over 20% growth through at least 2026.

If you’re tired of praying for miracles when it comes to retirement, then try making your own.

If you’re tired of worrying about the market in the short term, it’s time to stop gambling and start investing for your future.

If you’re sick of losing sleep over your portfolio, then it’s time to embrace Ultra SWAN blue-chip investing.

When you combine the world’s best hyper-growth and high-yield blue-chips, and prudent risk management, the rich retirement of your dreams becomes a matter of time and not luck.

From everyone at iREIT and Dividend Kings, I want to wish you and your family a safe, healthy, relaxing, and prosperous new year.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Dividend Kings own GOOG, and GOOGL in our portfolios.

