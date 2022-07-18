The Chopping Block: Anatoly Yakovenko on Why Solana Is Building the SAGA Phone – Ep. 373 – Unchained Podcast

Ads

Unchained Podcast

by Laura Shin

Welcome to The Chopping Block! Crypto insiders Haseeb Qureshi, Tom Schmidt, and Tarun Chitra chop it up about the latest news in the digital asset industry. In this episode, Anatoly Yakovenko, Tsar of Solana, joins the show to discuss the use cases of Solana, whether it’s actually a blockchain, how Solana scales, and much more!

Posted in: 2022, Shows, The Chopping Block

managing partner at Dragonfly Capital

general partner at Dragonfly Capital

managing partner at Robot Ventures

Founder of Compound

Co-Founder of Solana



© Copyright 2022 Laura Shin Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Website by Zach Swinehart.

Unchained Podcast

source