The Chopping Block: Anatoly Yakovenko on Why Solana Is Building the SAGA Phone – Ep. 373 – Unchained Podcast

July 14, 2022
Welcome to The Chopping Block! Crypto insiders Haseeb Qureshi, Tom Schmidt, and Tarun Chitra chop it up about the latest news in the digital asset industry. In this episode, Anatoly Yakovenko, Tsar of Solana, joins the show to discuss the use cases of Solana, whether it’s actually a blockchain, how Solana scales, and much more!
managing partner at Dragonfly Capital
general partner at Dragonfly Capital
managing partner at Robot Ventures
Founder of Compound
Co-Founder of Solana
