iPhone 14 design shown off in new hands-on video with dummy units – 9to5Mac

June 11

Chance Miller

Jun. 11th 2022

@ChanceHMiller

Now that WWDC has wrapped up, the next Apple event on the horizon is likely the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup in September. We already know quite a bit about what to expect, with reports indicating the lineup will include an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A new video from iUpdate today offers another look at the iPhone 14 design, including the new “hole + pill shape” cutout, larger camera bumps, and more. There are also some interesting comparisons with the current iPhone 13 designs.



These are some of the more realistic-looking iPhone 14 dummy units we’ve seen so far. In the video from Sam Kohl, you can see that the base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max feature the same notch design as past years, along with the same aluminum edges. Notably, this marks the first year that a 6.7-inch “Max” iPhone will be available with the lighter-weight matte, aluminum edges rather than the heavier and glossy stainless steel edges.

Other than those details, there’s not much to note about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, are a bit more interesting. As previous rumors have suggested, Apple is ditching the notch this year in favor of a new hole punch and pill-shaped cutout.

This design change is hard to see on an iPhone 14 Pro dummy unit because dummy units don’t feature the screen panel. With that being said, one interesting tidbit is you can see how the ear speaker plays into this design. Apple shifted the ear speaker up into the top edge with the iPhone 13 Pro last year, which allowed for a slightly smaller notch than previous years.

With the iPhone 14 Pro, you can see that the ear speaker is still located in the same spot. This creates an interesting-looking design because of the removal of the notch. The ear speaker now sits separate from the notch because of the new hole and pill-shaped cutouts. This could actually be a good thing given that the notch got slightly taller last year, despite its reduction in width.

Another tidbit shown in Kohl’s video is the larger camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature an upgraded 48MP camera sensor, which comes in a larger form factor.

You can find the full hands-on video with the iPhone 14 design below. What are your thoughts on the upcoming iPhone 14 announcement? Let us know down in the comments.

