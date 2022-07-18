Cryptocurrency price: Bitcoin, Ether, Shiba Inu, Solana, Dogecoin rise up to 7% | Mint – Mint

Ads

Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin price today is ₹ 31,66,065, adding ₹ 1,00,787 or 3.29 per cent in last 24 hours

Cryptocurrency price today: Major cryptocurrencies have registered decent gains in last 24 hours, especially after the US Fed meeting last night. Among top 10 crypto assets Bitcoin, Ethereum, Terra, Dogecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu, etc. have logged up to 7 per cent rise in last 24 hours. Crypto assets had tumbled on Wednesday after the surprise RBI’s repo rate and CRR hike.

Among major cryptocurrency in India, Bitcoin price today is ₹31,66,065, adding ₹1,00,787 or 3.29 per cent in last 24 hours. Current market capital of Bitcoin is ₹56.3 trillion whereas current market volume of Bitcoin is ₹2.5 trillion.

Another crypto major Ethereum price today is quoting ₹2,35,297 per coin, ₹9,536 or 4.22 per cent higher from the price it was quoting 24 hours ago. Currently, market capital of Ether is ₹26.2 trillion and its current trade volume stands at 1.1 trillion.

Solana is selling at ₹7,480.73, around ₹504 or 7.23 per cent higher from its selling price it quoted 24 hours ago. Its current market valuation is ₹2.2 trillion and its current trade volume is ₹83.4 billion.

Cryptocurrency major Shiba Inu is selling at ₹0.001731, adding ₹0.000055 or 3.28 per cent to its price it was quoting 24 hours ago.

Dogecoin price today is ₹10.95, which is ₹0.41 or 3.89 per cent higher from its price 24 hours ago. Currently, its market capital is ₹1.3 trillion and trade volume is ₹52.2 billion.

Likewise, Terra price today is ₹7,005.42, around ₹321.70 or 4.81 per cent higher from its selling price 24 hours ago. Currently, market valuation of Terra is ₹2.2 trillion and its trade volume is ₹111.8 billion.

