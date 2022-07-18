Top Analysts Predict Degrain (DGRN) Will Overtake Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) in 2023 – Coinspeaker

Ads

© 2022 MDD Group FZE LLC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Place/Date: – July 15th, 2022 at 2:29 pm UTC ·

Notice: Undefined variable: post in /home/customer/www/coinspeaker.com/public_html/wp-content/themes/cs/functions.php on line 1059

Notice: Trying to get property ‘ID’ of non-object in /home/customer/www/coinspeaker.com/public_html/wp-content/themes/cs/functions.php on line 1059

3 min read

Recently, the cryptocurrency market chart has not been on the path that many experts and investors would like. Instead, it has maintained a bearish trend, considered the worst since 2020. Although there is some optimism that a giant bear will rise from this, not everyone wants to wait around to see what happens.

What is the future for cryptocurrencies in the coming year? To provide some insights on what the future holds, we’ll discuss top analyst Jeffery Welchenbech’s prediction. According to him, Degrain (DGRN) will do better than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) in 2023.

Since Dogecoin (DOGE) received some attention and a sort of nod from Elon Musk, its market value has soared. However, more recently, his decision to make a U-turn on the purchase of Twitter has seen the price of the coin take a dip. The initial announcement of his intent to purchase caused a significant uptick, but things have since changed.

Nonetheless, IT professionals continue to back Dogecoin (DOGE) to a more prominent position in the market, especially as there have been indications that Dogecoin (DOGE) could be part of a crypto payment system on Twitter. The question, though, is how will Dogecoin (DOGE) perform as more efficient cryptocurrencies are rolled out?

There was so much hype and anticipation surrounding the launch of Solana (SOL) that its price skyrocketed to an all-time high of $260 within a really short time. Unfortunately, this top altcoin’s price quickly sunk, and these days, it’s as low as $32.47.

Solana Labs Inc built this coin on a more centralized network, promising to increase transaction speeds and offer lower minting costs. So, it is no surprise that Solana (SOL) is one of the top choices for many NFT collections. However, despite its advantages, SOL still has some issues that cause investors to think twice. For example, its structure depends on a blockchain that venture capitalists fund, causing people to wonder how much influence they might have on what’s meant to be a decentralized currency.

Degrain (DGRN) is set to be a trailblazer as it launches the first cross-chain decentralized NFT marketplace. Since its presale began, top crypto experts have said it could replace OpenSea as the number one NFT marketplace. Additionally, DGRN is expected to work with real-world companies to make the most of Web3 technologies.

Apart from allowing people to send their NFTs across different networks, another unique thing about Degrain (DGRN) is that holders are rewarded based on the amount they hold, thanks to a revenue-sharing system.

According to top analyst Jeffery Welchenbech, things are looking good for Degrain (DGRN), and in 2023, its current value of $0.01 will grow and overtake Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL). Phase one of the DGRN presale recorded 11 million tokens bought within a minute, and other top crypto analysts predict that it will rise over 5,000% before the presale ends on September 30th. So, in 2023, you could either be pleased you had invested in DGRN or disappointed you didn’t.

More information on Degrain: Website, Presale, Telegram, Twitter.

July 18th, 2022

July 18th, 2022

July 18th, 2022

Copyright © 2022 MDD Group FZE LLC All rights reserved.

Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of MDD Group FZE LLC is prohibited.

source