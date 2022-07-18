Does Instagram notify when you screenshot a story?… – The Scottish Sun

Ads

HAVE you ever worried about taking an Instagram screenshot? The other person can find out – but only in certain circumstances.

Here's when you need to worry…and when you don't.

Instagram doesn't give out a notification when someone's post is screenshot.

The app also doesn't tell users when someone else has taken a screenshot of their story.

It means Instagram fans can take sneaky screenshots of other profiles without the other user ever knowing.

In 2018, Instagram trialled a feature where users could see who was screenshotting their stories.

A star-shaped icon was stuck next to your handle every time a screenshot was taken during this time.

It was retired after just a few months, however.

No, Instagram does not send notifications when you screenshot a post.

There is no way a person could know if you've screenshotted their static post.

It's a whole different story, however, when it comes to direct messages on Instagram.

If another user sends you a disappearing photo or video via DM on the app and you screenshot, they will be notified.

But screenshotting other content aside from disappearing snaps and clips on DM will not result in a notification.



As suggested by people on Twitter, setting your phone to airplane or flight mode while taking screengrabs won't set off the app's warnings.

Another workaround is to visit the Instagram desktop website.

There are also a couple of apps that let you safely pull off the trick, including Story Reposter for iPhones and StorySaver on Android.

