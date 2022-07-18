iPhones & iPads to Get AVIF Image Support with iOS 16 – Appuals

Ads

Apple unveiled its latest iOS 16 platform, as well as macOS 13 Ventura, along with other products to the public last month. This new version of iOS introduces significant upgrades, including a lock screen that has undergone a complete redesign. The company has changed a lot under the hood, in addition to the aesthetic changes as well. Now, we’re just learning that on macOS 13 and iOS 16, you will be able to view AVIF photos.

The public releases of Apple’s iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura updates are scheduled for later in the year, most likely in September in conjunction with the new iPhone 14 series. While Apple has announced a ton of features for it already, this one comes as a pleasant surprise.

If you’re not familiar, AVIF (AV1 File) is a file format that allows for file compression without sacrificing the quality of the image. Generally, you have to give up a considerable amount of quality when converting photographs to the JPG format, which has remained the standard for years. Apple ‘Evangelist’ and Safari developer, Jen Simmons tweeted about the news:

Guess who just added support for AVIF images on macOS Ventura and iOS 16.

Also, we implemented the `text-align-last` property in Safari Technology Preview 149. Plus many many other additions, updates, and fixes. Click through to read the release notes to find out what they are. https://t.co/y3rTgmxqF7

— Jen Simmons (@jensimmons) July 14, 2022

In addition to having a reduced file size, the AVIF format supports HDR and transparency. Additionally, you can utilize the AV1 for animation as well, such as for a GIF. Aside from that, AV1 is also generally regarded as the upcoming file format for pictures and videos of the future due to its efficiency chops over existing standards like HEVC or H.265—which is AV1’s predecessor.

Apple’s iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura are currently in the beta stage, and they may be made available to the public this fall, along with the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8 devices. With many highlights, like the new Stage Manager multitasking platform for iPads coming as part of the update, users cannot wait to get their hands on Apple’s latest iOS revision.

source