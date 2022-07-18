How to Find Out Who’s Using Your Netflix Account and Kick Them Off – iDrop News

Ads

Ever share your Netflix login credentials with a friend or family member? You know how it happens. They don’t have a Netflix account and want to watch the latest and greatest movie, so you share your account with them. Then you forget that you gave them access to your Netflix account until you start seeing some weird movie recommendations. Don’t panic. There’s a quick and easy way to find out who has access to your Netflix account and an even faster way to revoke their access.

Netflix’s plans are designed for subscribers to share their accounts with trusted family members or friends. The standard $15.49 plan, for example, allows up to two screens to watch a movie or TV show simultaneously. You could watch one show in your living room while your roommate watches something else on the train ride home. And this is just the beginning – you can select a premium plan that lets you watch on up to four screens at once.

These multi-screen plans are convenient for large households, but they pose a security risk, especially when the household changes. With a four-screen limit, former friends or family members can access your account, and you wouldn’t even know it. Worst of all, they could use up all your available screens and prevent you from watching your own content. Imagine sitting down to watch TV at the end of a long day and discovering you are blocked from your own account!

To find out who is using your account, you need to:

These spurious entries suggest someone may be logging into your account without your knowledge or permission.

Once you are confident someone is accessing your account without authorization, you can take steps to block them.

Voila! Only those devices with the new password will be authorized. Everyone else will be blocked.

