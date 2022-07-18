Nothing launcher more widely available to Android devices running Android 11 and up – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Enrique 09 May 2022

Back in March, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, a tech startup, announced its plans for launching its Nothing phone (1) over the next year,. It announced that it would launch a new smartphone later in the year with a focus on minimalism and an alternative ecosystem to those from large tech companies like Apple and Samsung.

To give us a taste of the kind of minimalism that we may expect from Nothing, the brand released a launcher that can be installed on Android devices. Today, the company is bringing the beta launcher to more Android devices running Android 11 and newer.

Nothing Launcher (Beta) is now available for Android 11 and higher. Release will be staggered across all devices in the upcoming days.

Download on the Google Play Store: https://t.co/rNVvInflCU pic.twitter.com/dfKGiiVdR0

In addition, there is now a “How to Set Up” page that users can refer to for installing the launcher. Other changes have made it easier for users to change the launcher’s wallpaper, and offers a DropBox link for users to download bonus wallpapers and alert sounds. This can be accessed through the Nothing Launcher’s settings.

Feedback provided to Nothing for its beta Launcher will be used to help the brand build its NothingOS skin that will sit atop Android.

The launcher was initially limited to Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, as well as Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 6 smartphones, but with the latest update, the launcher can now be tested on more Android devices running the older Android release.

