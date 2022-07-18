Apple Seeds New tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and HomePod 15.6 Betas – MacRumors

Ads

Alongside iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, and macOS Monterey 12.5, Apple has also seeded new betas of tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and HomePod 15.6 to developers for testing purposes.



tvOS 15.6 can be installed by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode, while watchOS 8.7 can be downloaded over the air after installing the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. As for the HomePod, the beta software is limited to a select number of testers and it is not widely available to all developers.

At the current time, we do not know of any new features available in the betas, but we will update this article should anything notable be found.

