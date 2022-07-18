Fans Are Losing It Over Ariana Grande’s New Bangs In Her Latest Instagram Post: ‘Are You Kidding Me’ – SheFinds

Ads

When you think of Ariana Grande, a few things likely come to mind: hit songs like “Thank U, Next,” sky-scraping high notes, winged eyeliner, and, of course, a slicked-back high ponytail. However, in a recent Instagram post, the hitmaker traded her signature hairdo for some dramatic curtain bangs—with no ponytail in sight. Fans are absolutely losing it over this transformation. And frankly, we can’t blame them. She looks incredible!

This new look was captured in a photo promoting the latest launch from Ariana’s beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty. That’s right—last November, Ari joined the ranks of stars like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Harry Styles by creating her very own line of skincare and makeup products. The imagery for this new campaign is ethereal, otherworldly, and filled with magical moonlight, so it’s only fitting that the “7 Rings” artist looks “out of this world,” as one fan commented.





We’re shocked to see Ari without her signature high pony, but we have to say she looks so gorgeous with this 70’s-inspired ‘do. While most of her hair is worn down, a bit of it is pulled back on the top for a half-up-half-down look that we simply adore—but the real star of the show here is the singer’s flawless curtain bangs. We’re so used to getting a good glimpse at Ariana’s forehead that we never thought we’d see her try this trend out, but she pulls it off so well!

Is a new Ari Era upon is? While our fingers are crossed that these bangs are real (and, honestly, we’re already eyeing our scissors and thinking about giving ourselves a similar style) only time will tell whether or not they’re clip-ins she wore specifically for the shoot. One thing’s for sure, though: she looks just as gorgeous as ever with this haircut. Comments on the Instagram post are filled with disbelief over the r.e.m. founder’s beauty—including plenty of space references. “Extraterrestrial beauty,” one person wrote. “Moon goddess,” another gushed.





We’re beyond excited for this third drop from r.e.m. beauty, which includes liquid lipsticks, lip oils, highlighter, and more. But truly, right now, all we can think about is how angelic Ariana looks with this hair. Like us, one commenter was in such awe they were inclined to comment “r u kidding me rn.” Honestly, same.



Author: Faith Geiger

Editorial Assistant

Faith Geiger is a New York-based writer and editor. When she’s not covering the latest in health and wellness for SheFinds, she spends her time watching reality TV with her roommates, browsing used bookstores, and enjoying live music. You can reach Faith at [email protected]

