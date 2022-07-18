Tesla Stock Breaks Out After EV Giant's Blowout Q4 Deliveries Of 308600 – Investor's Business Daily

BREAKING: Stocks Continue Friday’s Uptrend
Tesla (TSLA) reported blowout deliveries for the fourth quarter on Sunday with shares surging into buy range Monday.
Tesla deliveries totaled 308,600 in Q4. That included 296,850 Model 3 and Y vehicles and 11,750 Model S and X luxury EVs. For the full year, Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles.
The FactSet consensus was for 261,400 Model 3 and Y vehicles and 15,500 Model S and X vehicles, for a total of 276,900 vehicles. In Q3, Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles in the quarter.
Some analysts were even more upbeat. RBC Capital Markets expected 285,000 units. A few online forecasters saw Tesla sales as high as 300,000.
Q4 production totaled 305,400, with 292,731 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and 13,109 Model S and Model X units.
“This was a “trophy case” quarter for Musk & Co.,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a Jan. 2 note.
“With the chip shortage, a major overhang on the auto space and logistical issues globally, these delivery numbers were ‘jaw dropping’ and speaks to an EV demand trajectory that looks robust for Tesla heading into 2022.”
Tesla shares closed up 13.5% to 1,199.78 on the stock market today, after surging into buy range. Shares edged up 0.3% higher in late trading.
An earlier four-day climb pushed Tesla stock to a trendline, which has acted as resistance. Shares were then down about 1% last week, creating a handle on a weekly chart with a 1,119.10 buy point.
Its relative strength line is off recent lows but not at highs. Tesla’s RS Rating is 96 out of a best-possible 99, while its EPS Rating is 72. With a perfect Composite Rating of 99, Tesla ranks No. 1 in IBD’s auto manufacturers group. Tesla is a Leaderboard stock.
Tesla sales have soared even as the upscale automaker has faced a flurry of safety recalls late last year.
On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledged recalls for some Tesla Model 3s and Model S vehicles. Over 355,000 Model 3 vehicles could have their camera cable harnesses damaged by the trunk lid and nearly 120,000 Model S vehicles have their front trunk latch misaligned.
On Friday, Tesla China recalled 199,741 imported and made-in-China Model 3 sedans for the same camera cable harness issue as with Thursday’s U.S. recall. It’s also recalling 19,697 imported Model S vehicles for the front trunk latch concern.
The NHTSA is investigating Autopilot crashes into emergency vehicles, while also looking into various aspects of Tesla’s FSD Beta program.
Q4 deliveries may have gotten an extra boost related to seemingly negative news on EV credits in both the U.S. and China.
In the U.S., new electric vehicle credits are on hold. New credits, which would make Tesla and GM eligible again, are part of the Build Back Better plan. That has stalled in the Senate. While the Democrats’ spending bill could still go forward in 2022, including EV credits, the current limbo could spur Americans to take Tesla deliveries before year-end instead of waiting for 2022.
Meanwhile, China’s EV subsidies fell by 30% starting Jan. 1. That appeared to spur a wave of China EV purchases across the board in December.
Tesla had expected new plants near Austin, Texas, and Berlin to begin producing Model Y crossovers by year’s end, but as of Dec. 27 that hasn’t happened. However, as those plants open and ramp up output, Tesla capacity will increase substantially. Rival EV production should surge as well, with the U.S. enjoying a truly competitive EV market for the first time. Rebounding auto production should eventually ease Tesla’s extreme pricing power. But not yet.
