The Amazon Prime Day-beating back to school laptop sale at Lenovo is live – T3

T3 is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
Save upwards of 60% off some of Lenovo’s best laptops before Prime Day even gets here
All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology
Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It may be tempting to wait for Amazon Prime Day this year, but if you’re shopping for Back to School deals on student laptops than I guarantee you’ll want to check out Lenovo’s Black Friday in July (opens in new tab) sale going on right now. Offering Prime Day-beating discounts of up to 60% off their most popular laptops, students can get their hands on a powerful laptop for cheap today.
While we’re expecting Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) to have a pretty solid selection of student laptops on sale, it’s not going to be anywhere near as impressive as the selection Lenovo has right now. Especially considering that some of their best student laptops (opens in new tab) – as well as some of their best laptops (opens in new tab) in general – are getting price cuts upwards of $2,300 off ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Shop all laptop deals at Lenovo’s Black Friday in July sale (opens in new tab)
Featuring a broad mix of high-end premium machines and budget-friendly laptop PCs that fit almost any budget, Lenovo’s getting a head start with their Prime Day-competing laptop sale this week.
There’s a ton of doorbuster deals to check out, including some incredibly cheap student laptop deals to take advantage of. Below is just a quick peak at some of my top choices for best laptop deals (opens in new tab) at Lenovo today:
Student laptop deals aren’t the only offers you’ll find during the sale, however. Lenovo’s Black Friday in July sale covers a wide range of products, including mobile phones, desktop PCs, gaming accessories, and more. A solid selection of deals on gaming laptops and accessories (opens in new tab) is available to browse through, and while they aren’t the largest discounts available they offer a good amount of savings.
For example, a solid budget-friendly mid-ranged gaming laptop – the Legion Slim 7i 15″ RTX 2060 (opens in new tab) gaming laptop – is on sale for $1,229.99 during the event. A savings of almost $600 is an enticing offer to say the least, but with the RTX 2060 under the hood may not be the most powerful option available for gamers who need the best performance from their machine.
Other gaming accessory deals, however, are a must-see for anyone looking to get some upgrades for cheap before Prime Day arrives. The Lenovo Legion M500 RGB (opens in new tab) gaming mouse is on sale for $37.99, offering a chunky 36% off during Lenovo’s Black Friday in July sale. At this price, it’s easily one of the best gaming mouse (opens in new tab) deals available before Prime Day 2022 arrives.
It may be temping to hold out until Amazon Prime Day 2022 comes around on July 13, but coming from a deals expert there’s a much better selection of student laptop deals here that offer more bang for your buck.
Prime Day tends to have a decent selection of laptop deals to check out, but after going through two Prime Day events I can tell you with confidence that you’ll be hard pressed to find comparable offers to Lenovo’s right now.
Editor’s Recommendations
As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn’t scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.
Can a cutting-edge camera and 4K screen help justify the Xperia 1 IV’s iPhone-topping price?
By Basil Kronfli • Published 18 July 22
… and it might be good news for the DJI Air 2S too
By Ruth Hamilton • Published 18 July 22
Get the ITIWIT X100 10ft & 11ft paddle boards for just £199.99 at Decathlon
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen • Published 18 July 22
What to buy in the 7 Days of Samsung sale at Amazon
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen • Published 18 July 22
Keep cool in the heatwave with deals on fans & air conditioners from Amazon, eBay, Currys and more
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen • Last updated 18 July 22
The best deals in the eBay Summer Sale, including low prices on air con, outdoor dining & watersports
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen • Published 15 July 22
Lidl has launched a new portable air conditioner for just £169.99, plus more air con deals from Currys & Very
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen • Last updated 15 July 22
The best last minute Prime Day deals, including offers on TVs, earbuds & smart bulbs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen • Last updated 18 July 22
Time is of the essence! There’s only a few hours left to go before Prime Day 2022 comes to an end
By Troy Fleming • Published 13 July 22
Prime Day 2022 is over now, and what a huge event it was!
By Sharmishta Sarkar • Last updated 18 July 22
T3 is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036
The Amazon Prime Day-beating back to school laptop sale at Lenovo is live – T3
T3 is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.