Unreleased iPhone, Entry-Level iPad, and iPad Air Imported Into India Ahead of Rumored Spring Launch – MacRumors

An unreleased iPhone, an entry-level iPad, and what is likely to be the next-generation iPad Air have been imported into India ahead of their expected announcement this spring.



Last month, Apple filed two new ‌iPad‌ models and one new ‌iPhone‌ in the Eurasian Economic Commission database with model numbers that do not correlate with any currently released product. Those same model numbers have since been cross-referenced by “industry sources” cited in a new 91mobiles report that indicates Apple has begun importing the devices into India for “testing purposes.”

Apple is widely rumored to revamp several of its products in the spring, with the ‌iPad Air‌ and iPhone SE expected to receive modest updates. The ‌iPad Air‌, Apple’s mid-tier model starting at $599, is thought to be gaining 5G connectivity on cellular models, the A15 Bionic chip, and Center Stage support. The ‌iPhone SE‌, which starts at $399, is expected to gain 5G support, the A15 Bionic, and the same 4.7-inch display as the current model.

