NFT Prices in Free Fall – 5 NFT Collections to Start Buying Today – Business 2 Community

Ads



The non-fungible token (NFT) market has undoubtedly been affected as the broader market continues to see a massive drop in coin prices. While investors are still reeling from the market downturn, opportunistic market participants understand that this is a good time to invest in NFTs.

Investors can purchase an NFT now and enjoy gains when coin prices bounce back. If you’re just entering the NFT space and want to learn how NFTs work, you can learn by exploring our how to buy an NFT guide. Here are the best NFT collections to start buying today:

Kicking off our list of NFT collections to start buying is Lucky Block’s NFT, the Platinum Rollers Club collection. The collection was launched by Lucky Block – an online gaming platform that focuses on improving transparency and fairness in the blockchain gaming space. With the platform gaining massive investor interest, Lucky Block launched its Platinum Rollers Club collection to much fanfare.

Today, users can purchase Platinum Rollers Club NFTs from Lucky Block. And, now seems to be a good time to purchase one of these tokens. Lucky Block is currently conducting a massive NFT giveaway. The platform will reward token holders with a total of $1 million in rewards.

Eligibility for the Lucky Block NFT giveaway is ownership of a Platinum Rollers Club NFT. The platform is running a separate prize pool with up to $1 million in rewards as well, but eligibility for that is either a $5 ticket or $500 worth of the platform’s LBLOCK token.

Both promos are expected to run all the way to the end of this week, so there’s still a chance of winning.

Only 4 days left until the next draw! ⏰

Let us know if you've already purchased the tickets ⬇️

And if you haven't already, go to https://t.co/ZG3icHqoL0 and grab a few ️#NFT #NFTCommunity #crypto #cryptocurrency #blockchain #BSCGem #cryptogames pic.twitter.com/ucb6Cnso3U

— Lucky Block (@luckyblockcoin) June 13, 2022



Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

The next on our list of NFT collections to start buying is Axie Infinity.

Axie Infinity is a blockchain game that revolves around digital pets called Axies. These pets are bred and grown by players and used to fight against other Axies. When a player’s Axie beats an opponent’s Axie, they receive the loser’s Axie as well as other rewards.



Each Axie is an NFT, and users can buy and sell them on the Axie Infinity in-house NFT marketplace. So, when users level up on the game, they get more Axies as well as Axie Infinity’s native AXS token.

In the past months, Axie Infinity has had a rough patch, with hacks and security issues calling the viability of the platform into question. However, a recent update indicates that Axie Infinity is making advancement plans. With over 600,000 accounts registered, we expect Axie Infinity NFTs to become even more valuable when the market flips bullish.

Progress on Origin (V3) is humming along and so far we’ve seen over 600,000 registered accounts!

We wanted to walk you through our thinking around how we’ll batch together updates to the Early Access in phases as we build towards global launch.

Read : https://t.co/3JuplfsM84

— Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) June 14, 2022

Deentraland is another popular blockchain game that we expect to see an uptick in value when the market flips bullish.

In Decentraland, players have access to an immersive universe where they can play games, explore their environment, and engage in different experiences. Players can also purchase digital real estate in Decentraland, build structures, and invite their friends to explore the universe with them.



When users buy land on this platform, they get LAND tokens. A user’s parcel of land is represented as an NFT, and these NFTs indicate ownership of the parcel. The NFTs are purchased using Decentraland’s native MANA token.

We added Decentraland to this list because it has grown significantly in popularity. Several of the world’s top brands and companies – including baking giant JPMorgan – now have land plots on Decentraland.

Like Axie Infinity, Decentraland is one of those platforms that will surge once the market flips bullish.

It’s almost impossible to find an NFT collection that has gotten as much celebrity hype as the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The BAYC collection, built by Yuga Labs, has gotten shoutouts from big names like Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Curry, Justin Bieber, and more.



BAYC is a collection with 10,000 monkey-themed NFTs. The celebrity appeal has boosted the collection’s popularity significantly, but there are several reasons for you to buy a Bored Ape.

For one, Yuga Labs is working on integrating the BAYC collection into a broader metaverse product. There is already ApeCoin – the asset that will power the entire Ape ecosystem. With metaverse products like Otherworlds and Otherdeeds already selling at impressive numbers, we expect to see the value of these NFTs surge even more over time.

Crypto Punks is one of the market’s oldest and most popular NFT collections. Crypto Punks was the first NFT collection to break into the limelight, and it has maintained its prominence in the market to this day.



Yuga Labs eventually bought the Crypto Punks collection, created by Larva Labs, in March 2022. The collection offers a set of pixel-based NFTs, with some of the rarest token selling for millions of dollars.

Some big news to share today: Yuga has acquired the CryptoPunks and Meebits collections from @LarvaLabs, and the first thing we’re doing is giving full commercial rights to the NFT holders. Just like we did for BAYC and MAYC owners. pic.twitter.com/lAIKKvoEDj

— Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 11, 2022

Ads

We expect to see the CryptoPunks collection play an important role in Larva Labs’ long-term plans and its push into the metaverse. Also, the collection has enough appeal from crypto enthusiasts to merit a strong asking price.

This article has highlighted, for investors, some of the top NFT collections to start buying today. Overall we recommend purchasing Lucky Block’s NFT, Platinum Rollers Club.

Next NFT to Blow Up – Lucky Block

Our Rating

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Jimmy has been following the development of blockchain for several years, and he is optimistic about its potential to democratise the financial system. Jimmy’s previously published work can be found on Investing.com, InsideBitcoins, EconomyWatch, Learnbonds.com, MoneyCheck.com, Buyshares.co.uk and a range of other leading media publications. Jimmy has also been investing in… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

by Mary Lister

by Ayo Oyedotun

by Miranda Marquit

by Ayo Oyedotun

by Stefan Palios

by Ivana Taylor

by Michael Abetz

by Daniel Hopper

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source