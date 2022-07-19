MacBook Pro 13: Pricing, specification sheet and design leaks for Apple's March 8 bound laptop – Notebookcheck.net

Apple First has leaked an apparent specification sheet for the next MacBook Pro 13, which will remain a 13.3-inch laptop. Seemingly taken from Apple’s comparison tool, the screenshot also shows the upcoming machine’s design. Unfortunately, we have been unable to verify the authenticity of the screen. Hence, we would recommend treating it with some scepticism for the time being.
As we have discussed previously, the MacBook Pro 13 2022 was expected to launch with a Touch Bar, no notch and no ProMotion display. Apple First’s leak goes completely against this, with the MacBook Pro 13 looking like a downsized MacBook Pro 14 instead. While the image does not reveal the machine’s whole design, the MacBook Pro 13 appears to have the same chassis shape as the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 too.
Moreover, the screenshot describes the MacBook Pro 13 2022 as having an Apple M2 chip that consists of an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Also, it lists the machine as supporting up to 2 TB of storage and 32 GB of unified memory (RAM). In comparison, the current MacBook Pro 13 maxes out at 2 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. Incidentally, the screenshot shows the MacBook Pro 13 with 2 hours longer battery life than its predecessor, an upgraded FaceTime camera and a Liquid Retina XDR display.
Supposedly, these upgrades will render the next MacBook Pro 13 US$200 more expensive than the current model. Rumoured to launch on March 8, the next MacBook Pro 13 could debut alongside the iPhone SE 5G and the iPad Air 5.
Apple First via MyLaptopGuide, Duy Thanh Nguyen – Image credit
