Gen Z Instagram Captions Your Best Friends Would Totally Understand – Elite Daily

Iykyk.

No generation is quite like Gen Z when it comes to setting the trends and committing to them on social media. They’re not reserved when posting their outfits (chunky rings and flare jeans, anyone?), favorite TikTok dances, and thoughts on climate change to their social platform of choice, and ushered in a new era of #NoFilter posts and chill captions. As a Zoomer yourself, you can totally relate and are looking for Gen Z Instagram captions that would make internet stars like Emma Chamberlain proud.

Look no further, besties. These Instagram and TikTok captions for Gen Z are sure to sum up your day-to-day #mood while making your friends laugh, too. Some Gen Z captions will even remind you of your favorite one-liners from shows like Schitt’s Creek or Outer Banks, while others will instantly transport you to TikTok where you’re always singing along to Doja Cat and trying new recipes like baked feta pasta. Some of these Gen Z Instagram captions are casual messages you’ve probably sent in the group chat, like after your bestie sends a picture of their OOTD or asks if you want to head to the beach (The category is *Hot Girl Summer*). A few other captions can even be used for Gen Z Instagram bios that exude main character energy.

Of course, your generation will continue to create new trends, meaning some of these Gen Z Instagram captions might become cheugy over time. They’ll become #EwDavid just like millennial pink, skinny jeans, and side parts. Even years from now, though, your fellow Gen Z besties will totally understand and love these funny Gen Z captions, so add them to your TikTok or Instagram post anyway.

This article was originally published on 08.25.21

