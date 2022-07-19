How To Watch The 'Shut In' Movie Premiere For Free – Decider

Ads

The conservative media outlet The Daily Wire is making some big moves in the entertainment landscape. After stirring up some headlines with 2020’s school shooter drama Run Hide Fight — 40% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93% Audience Score — the company is “pushing aggressively into entertainment as a way to attract new members to its paid tier,” according to a recent Axios exclusive. The next step is the release of Shut In, a new movie staring Rainey Qualley (sister of Margaret, daughter of Andie MacDowell) and Vincent Gallo, the enigmatic indie film controversy magnet whose been absent from the silver and small screen since 2013’s The Human Trust. The movie, directed by D.J. Caruso (Disturbia, Eagle Eye), sports the following logline: “When a young mother is barricaded inside a pantry by her violent ex-boyfriend, she must use ingenuity to protect her two small children from escalating danger while finding an escape.”

Shapiro’s burgeoning shingle will also include Gina Carano’s upcoming release Terror On The Prairie, the former MMA star’s first project since getting unceremoniously canned from Disney’s The Mandalorian for “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts. Yikes.

For now, however, Shapiro’s placing his bets on the tag team of D.J. Caruso and Vincent Gallo. Will the movie be a crossover smash, a complete dud, or just another log on the raging bonfire that is America’s current culture wars? We shall soon find out!

Shut In airs tonight (February 10, 2022) starting at 9 p.m./8c.

There’s some good news and some bad news. The good news, first!

Shut In is premiering tonight on YouTube, where you’ll be able to watch the movie for free. You’ll also be able to comment on the goings-on in real time, along with whomever else is doing so on YouTube.

Now, the bad news. If you are otherwise occupied tonight at 9 p.m. ET, the only place you’ll be able to watch the movie (for the forseeable future) will be on The Daily Wire, where the film will be paywalled and only available for Daily Wire subscribers to watch.

Watch Shut In on YouTube

Not at the moment, no. The movie will be premiering on YouTube; at its conclusion, the film will then only be available to watch on The Daily Wire.

No, and it’s doubtful that it will end up there anytime soon, either. Shut In is a Daily Wire exclusive, and other films under Ben Shapiro’s banner — such as the aforementioned Run Hide Fight — have not made their way to Netflix, nor any other streaming service. They’re not even available on video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, or the like. That could change, of course, and if it does we will let you know.

You sure can. It’s right there at the top of this article.

