Here Is The Disney Plus MCU And Star Wars Schedule For The Rest Of 2022 – Forbes

If you don’t have kids (or at least don’t have a kid old enough to watch TV yet), you probably subscribe to Disney Plus for two reasons, Marvel’s MCU series and Star Wars shows. Moon Knight just ended, but there are always more on the very near horizon, so what’s next for 2022? Here’s what we know:

Obi Wan Kenobi – May 25 – The limited series brings back Ewan McGregor and also Hayden Christensen to fill in some blanks about Obi-Wan’s time spent between Episodes 3 and 4.

Ms. Marvel – June 8 – Marvel’s first PG-rated series, we get to meet the MCU’s Kamala Khan, who has had her powers changed and is no longer an Inhuman like she was in the comics.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special – December 2022 – This will bring back the crew after the events of Thor Love and Thunder but before their Vol. 3 movie which will be out in 2023.

The Mandalorian season 3 – Late 2022 – We do not have an exact date on this, but before it arrives, be sure to watch the last half of The Book of Boba Fett which contains essentially two Mandalorian episodes that are absolutely essential to watch, given the end of season 2. We do not have any confirmation that The Book of Boba Fett itself is ever returning for season 2.

She-Hulk – TBD 2022 – I would expect we’ll get a date and teasers for this after Ms. Marvel premieres. This will start Tatiana Maslany as the hero in question and also has The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil on board as well.

What If…? Season 2 – TBD 2022 – Another Marvel series that’s supposed to be out some time in 2022, but we don’t know when yet. While it will feature more individualized episodes for multiverse hero and villain variants, we know some characters will return like Captain Carter (though uh, not the one from Doctor Strange).

Andor – TBD 2022 – This is the standalone Cassian Andor series starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna. We don’t have a fixed date for this yet, but there are some rumblings it may arrive in August 2022.

Ahsoka – TBD 2022/2023 – Ahsoka has just begun filming, but we do not yet know if it will make it out in time for the end of 2022, or if it will end up being pushed to 2023 instead.

Other shows you may be curious about are not supposed to arrive until 2023, like Loki season 2 and Echo. But even though we’re already in May, there are still a ton of series that are supposed to make it out before the end of 2022, even if a few get pushed to 2023. A stark change from the last year or two where there may have been one or two shows spanning the entire year for Marvel or Star Wars. More fixed dates on some of these to come soon.

