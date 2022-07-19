How much does a Tesla cost – Tesla cars price list – Interesting Engineering

Ads

The price increases of Tesla are severe.

Tesla may have started its journey to manufacture affordable electric vehicles, but it proved to be a difficult task.

In 2006, Elon Musk announced that he has a master plan for his electric vehicle company Tesla in a blog post. He said his long-term goal was to build a wide range of models, including affordably priced family cars. The master plan was to build a sports car, use the money obtained from the sports car to create an affordable car, and use that money to build an even more affordable car. He would provide zero-emission electric power generation while building affordable electric vehicles. He realized most of his master plan but looks like he failed to provide affordable EVs.

As the world is still dealing with the supply chain disruptions and semi-conductor shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prices of both internal combustion and electric vehicles increase.

Tesla keeps increasing the prices of its different models from time to time, let’s take a look at how Tesla increased its electric vehicles’ price in about a year.

The cheapest version of the Tesla Model S starts at $99,990, while it was at $84,990 on July 8, 2021. The vehicle is far more expensive than the Model 3, but Model S offers way more features as it is a luxury sedan. The vehicle has a range of 405 miles (651 km), but drivers have to pay attention to their speedometers, as the vehicle shouldn’t go above 70 mph (112 kph) as well as use the aero wheels with low resistance tires.

Range: 405 miles (651 km)

Top speed: 155 miles (249 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds

Tesla’s Model S Plaid is no regular sedan, with a top speed of 200 mph (320 kph) and a price tag of $135,000. The price of the vehicle was $129,990 on July 8, 2021.

Model S Plaid uses three motors to produce 1,020 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.99 seconds, and covers a quarter of a mile (0.4kph) in less than ten seconds. The vehicle weights 4,766 lbs (2,161 kg).

Range: 348 miles (560 km)

Top speed: 200 miles (320 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds

Standard Model 3 offers a range of about 267 miles, a top speed of 140 mph, and 0-60 mph acceleration of about 5.8 seconds. Tesla says that the car has all of the features that earned its longer-ranged Model 3’s 5-star safety rating, which the company says “has the lowest probability of injury of any car ever tested by the U.S. Government.” The cars price increased to $46,990 from $39,990 on July 22, 2021.

Range: 267 miles (430 km)

Top speed: 140 mph (225 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds

Tesla’s Model 3 has seen its range bumped to an impressive 329 miles, as its price climbed from $49,990 on July 22, 2021, to $55,990. Coupled with the robust Tesla Supercharger network, cross-country road trips can be a reality in this sedan.

Range: 329 miles (529 km)

Top speed: 145 mph (233 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds

Tesla’s Model 3 Performance is another vehicle that well deserves the “performance” in its name, with a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph). The vehicle has four-wheel drive and not one but two electric motors, so it is even quicker. Indeed, the Model 3 Performance goes from 0-60mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds. The fast electric vehicle’s price increased from $56,990 on July 22, 2021, to $62,990 in almost a year.

Range: 315 miles (506 km)

Top speed: 162 mph (260 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds

The dual-motor Tesla Model X has a range of 348 miles (560 km) and has a space for seven people. The vehicle has a 0–60mph 8 (0-100 kph) time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 155mph (250kph). The base price of the Model X started at $94,990 On July 8, 2021, and now it’s $105,840.

Range: 348 miles (560 km)

Top speed: 155 mpph (250 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds

Tesla Model X Plaid costs just under $130,000, as one of the most performance-capable crossovers ever made. But the vehicle’s price was at $119,990 last year. With a top speed of 163 mph (262 kph). Model X Plaid has previously beaten a Lamborghini Huracan EVO in a quarter-mile (400 meters) drag race. The Tesla Model X Plaid’s three electric motors produce 1,020 horsepower. The SUV weighs 5,390 pounds (2,444 kg) and is fitted with a 100 kWh battery pack.

Range: 311 miles (500 km)

Top speed: 163 miles (62 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

The Model Y is a mid-size SUV with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive. Designed to carry up to seven passengers and their cargo, the car features foldable seats and boasts a 76 cubic feet (2.1 cubic meters) cargo space. In comparison, the higher-priced Model S offers only 28 cubic feet (0.79 cubic meters) of cargo space. But the lower price tag of the Model Y also comes at a loss of some range, acceleration, and top-speed over the Model S. The vehicle costs $62,990, but it was costing $55,190 on July 23, 2021.

Range: 318 miles (511 km)

Top speed: 135 mph (217 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds

Tesla’s SUV crossover Model Y Performance also deserves the “performance” in its name. The vehicle can reach a speed up to 155 mph (249 kph), which is quite impressive considering the size of the vehicle. The vehicle can haul itself from 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.5 seconds. Model Y performance did cost $62,190 on July 23, 2021, but now its $67,990.

Range: 303 miles (487 km)

Top speed: 155 mph (249 kph)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

