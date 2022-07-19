Solana price continues to tank despite Instagram NFT support for NFTs – FXStreet

Ads

Jonathan Morgan

FXStreet Follow Following

Solana price hit new 2022 lows over the weekend, hitting the $75 value area for the first time since late August 2021. However, SOL’s current downswing is likely about to reverse.

Solana price remains in price discovery mode until it hits the next high volume node – which doesn’t appear until the $50 level. An almost total lack of support exists for SOL between the 2022 Volume Point of Control at $90 and the next high volume node (from the 2021 Volume Profile) at $50.

However, the only thing bearish with Solana may be the price action. A strong fundamental development may help return Solana to an uptrend.

An extremely bullish fundamental event is Meta’s (formerly Facebook) Instagram integrating NFTs from the Solana ecosystem. Ethereum, Flow, and Polygon NFTs were also confirmed. In a boon for artists in the NFT space, Meta confirmed that there would not be a charge for displaying the digital art.

Validation of ownership of this new asset class on Instagram will be supported through MetaMask, with other wallet support expected to be announced soon.

Solana price shows several changes that point to a probable reversal in price action. The first indication of a trend change is within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: the Kumo Twist.

Kumo Twists are when Senkou Span A crosses Senkou Span B – the Cloud shifts color as well. Kumo Twists can often signal where a new major swing high or low could occur, especially if an instrument has been trending into the Kumo Twist. The Kumo Twist for Solana price is on May 14.



SOL/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

The second time cycle – and most important – is the 180-day Gann Cycle of the Inner Year. In Gann Analysis, Gann wrote that the 180-day cycle (which can extend to 198 days) would often terminate trends and trigger new trend reversals or strong corrective moves. Solana price is within that 180-day time cycle.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Shiba Inu price continued sideways price action merits a second guess in further up trend potential. A 25% decline is now on the table for the notorious meme coin.

Crypto.com price has risen 10% over the weekend. The bullish influx is taking traders by storm as the crypto market is witnessing the strongest recovery since the last week of June. Still, the market shows further upside potential.

Solana price has risen 25% since the weekend. SOL price has repetively breached a parallel channel and climbed higher, which raises questions about the uptrend’s strength. Invalidation of the broader bearish thesis is a breach above $50.50.

Ethereum price shows strong technicals hinting that the bull run may just be getting started. Ethereum price has blown past sleeping bulls. The bull run that crypto traders have been hoping for is currently underway as the decentralized smart token is up 25%.

Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source