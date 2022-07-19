Android 12L Now Available, Update List For Devices? Android 13 Update Release – Trak.in

Ads

Android 12L update is now available for Pixel phones with improvements primarily for foldable and large-screen devices. Android 12L has two-column layouts and other large-screen optimizations for system and core applications along with a taskbar for functions similar to the taskbar on Chrome OS and Windows, also on dock on macOS. Split-screen mode is updated with a better divider line.

There’s letterboxing for portrait-only apps on tablets and new gestures for notifications as well.

The stable version comes after several Developer Previews and Beta releases, including the first Beta in December, Beta 2 in January, and Beta 3 in February. Google already said a final release would arrive sometime after February, and other reports indicated it would show up before the end of the first quarter (which ends March 31), so this release is just in time.

Google already announced the first Android 13 developer preview, while most of the Android devices are yet to receive the Android 12 update yet. Android 13 update is available for download on Google Pixel 4 and later models, the initial developer preview. Android 13 will be called Tiramisu, as alreeseen in the settings. As per the software company, Android 13 will keep its main focus again on privacy and security along with productivity.

Among the new features, Android 13 will come with a system photo picker.

Android 13 Developer Preview 1 is mainly for the developers to work on the Android apps accordingly to make them ready for the upcoming Android update. It is available for select Google Pixel devices now, later to be disbursed to more Android flagships.

Developers can also experience the latest Android 3 update (DP) through the Android Emulator on Android Studio.

Android 13 Developer Preview 1 can be installed on the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Android 13 will come with improved experience with enhanced user privacy and security.

Android 13 has a special system photo picker which will allow users to share specific photos and videos with apps and keep personal media files protected. Android 13 will enable apps to discover and connect to nearby devices over Wi-Fi, without access to user location. The other changes with Android 13 will include Jetpack library for better experience., Quick Settings Placement API for active Quick Settings tiles.

