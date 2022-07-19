Best Utility NFTs in July 2022 – Business 2 Community

Ads

For budding collectors, investing in the best utility NFTs can be a great route to go. Utility NFTs tend to hold value far better than collections based purely on art or hype, making them a less risky investment. However, the trouble is that finding top utility NFTs is a rather difficult task. However, we’ve done the research and compiled this list covering the top 10 utility NFTs on the market.

Throughout our guide, we’ll be taking a look at the best utility NFT projects, explaining what utility NFTs are, and providing a quick review of a couple of the best NFT marketplaces. Let’s get started.

Below, we’ve included a quick overview of the best utility NFTs on the market. However, for investors that prefer a little more detail, we’ve included more in-depth reviews of each in the section that follows.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Finding projects with excellent NFT utility ideas can be a lengthy process but it doesn’t have to be. Each of the projects we’ve reviewed is solid and has utility in droves, making them worthy of consideration.

Awesome Possums is a collection of 12,000 possum-based NFTs with a positive message. The project is dedicated to helping those struggling with addiction and mental health, making it one of the few projects offering something other than money. The collection officially releases on July 12th and will cost 0.08 ETH. However, the team is also hosting a presale 48 hours beforehand which will allow some lucky investors to snag an Awesome Possum for just 0.055 ETH.



While each NFT in this collection is exquisitely crafted and features beautiful artwork, 2000 will be hyper-realistic and a further 10 will be super-rare. At the core of Awesome Possums is its community. The project is very supporter-focused so it’ll be frequently rewarding holders throughout its lifecycle. Holders and early minters will be awarded a series of prizes like free ETH, all expenses paid vacations, and music festival tickets.

Although rewarding loyal supporters is valiant, Awesome Possums also has another noble vision. Awesome Possums holders will receive entry to the community discord where those interested in crypto can share knowledge, seek advice, and make friends. Slightly later down the line, the team will be hosting free therapy, counseling, and motivational services. On top of this, Awesome Possums also plans on regularly donating to charities focused on Mental Health and addiction recovery.



All in all, Awesome Possums is a project with some of the best NFT utility on the market. It provides its supporters with not just monetary but also mental value. Few projects are working as hard to help people as Awesome Possums so it’ll be great to see just how far the community can take this project.





Souls of Nature is another project with valiant goals. The collection consists of 9,271 nature souls; animal-based NFTs that act as the holder’s avatar in an exclusive experience. Although the collection is yet to release, there’s a lot of hype behind it so it’s worth keeping updated with its development as once released, it’ll likely sell out quickly.



At the core of the Souls of Nature is its unique experience-to-earn model. Every holder will be entitled to enjoy the Souls of Nature experience, in which the player goes on a journey to unlock their soul. The project, created by Metazooie, will be one of the first Metaverses created using the Unreal Engine, allowing the team to create an experience of unapparelled quality. As most Metaverse projects feature pixel-based worlds, it’ll be hugely exciting to see the Souls of Nature world.

As expected from a nature-focused project, the Souls of Nature team is dedicated to helping the environment. To this effect, the team will be donating a percentage of sales to charities focused on helping to protect endangered ecosystems around the world. On top of its charitable aims, Souls of Nature will also be releasing the $ZOOIE cryptocurrency as well as a dedicated marketplace. Both of these factors will enable the team to create a bustling ecosystem and continue to provide investors with value for the long term.



Not many projects can claim to offer the best utility NFTs but Souls of Nature is certainly an exception. The project has a great team, a positive ethos, and seems set to take over the Metaverse/play-to-earn sectors. While it’s still early days, all eyes should be locked on to this top utility NFT project.





NFT Academy is a collection doing something slightly different from most. Rather than focusing on creating value through airdrops, and exclusive communities, NFT Academy aims to provide creators with access to the tools to create their own NFT projects. The collection consists of 3,000 limited Elite NFT Academy Passes which provide the holders with access to a step-by-step blueprint to success.



This promising NFT utility collection aims to provide NFT enthusiasts with the tools and training required to launch a successful collection of their own. Pass holders will receive assistance in every area of the NFT project creation process. From assistance marketing a project without much of a budget to building a bustling discord community, and even ways to make the development cycle a bit more forgiving, NFT Academy does it all.

NFT Academy is really dedicated to helping its supporters launch a solid, profitable collection of their own. Holders get access to exclusive training videos, networking opportunities, and also in-person events. It’s great to see a collection focused on education rather than fancy marketing gimmicks so it’ll be intriguing to see just how far things go for NFT Academy.

The team has already helped a few collections hit the fabled million-dollar mint mark so it seems like the project is offering actionable advice. We’ll have to wait and see where things end up for NFT Academy but with the second drop coming soon it’s one crypto project to watch.



JNRY Club is a project consisting of 10,000 NFTs that provide the holder with access to future drops, private communities, and early access to partner projects. With a trading volume of over 15,000 ETH, it seems like investors have been rather fond of the collection.



The JNRY Club collection is set to release new utility each quarter, so the project’s development is likely to be fairly speedy. As the JNRY Club NFT is the first in a planned series, holders of the token will be rewarded with one free mint on two future NFT projects that are currently in the works, meaning investors essentially get three NFTs for the price of one.

For investors looking for a long-term NFT with the best utility, JNRY Club is a solid choice. It has a clear plan for the future and frequently releases mini-roadmaps that explain the project’s developments.

Created on the Solana network, Cyber Frogs is a collection of NFTs with unique art and loads of utility. If the project sounds familiar, that’s because it was the victim of an infamous rug pull that left the community fund drained. However, following this unfortunate incident, the collection organized a community takeover and began the slow process of rebuilding.



Since its 2.0 release, the project has done well to brand and shift its image to that of a trustworthy, community-driven project. The project has been consistently releasing new updates and improving the project. The team released the ‘Frog Machine’ platform which allows users to create custom PFPs, and modify metadata.

Holders can earn passive $FLYZ evolve their Cyber Frogs similar to the utility offered by the Board Ape Yacht club. The world-famous collection provided holders with an ApeCoin airdrop, allowed them to adopt a Bored Kennel Club dog NFT for free and even allowed them to mint a Mutant Ape NFT with mutant serum.

While this project may have come from unfortunate beginnings, it’s since managed to shed its past and become a genuine collection with a distinct focus on the community.

Pixelmon is a collection of 10,000 gamified voxel-style NFTs similar to Pokemon. The project has been massively successful and is currently developing what they claim to be the ‘largest and highest quality’ NFT game on the market.



The generation one collection entitles the holders to additional benefits like an exclusive airdrop of Pixelmon Land which will be used to create rooms, shops, and all kinds of buildings once the game is officially released. Each Pixelmon can be bought, sold, battled, and when the game is released, caught. The team expects development to finish up towards the end of the year with a release slated for early 2023.

With the success of Pokemon, it’s no surprise that this collection has garnered so much attention. What is a surprise, however, is just how well run the project is. The team has consistently been forthcoming about the project and working hard to ensure the finished result is as good as possible. Only time will tell if the game lives up to the hype, but things seem promising.

The Moonbirds collection consists of 10,000 PFP-style NFTs with added utility and an extensive pool of traits. It’s one of the best-performing collections in recent history and with the massive utility offered it seems likely that the collection will continue to perform well for the foreseeable future.



Outside of being a swanky profile picture, the Moonbirds collection offers its holders a fair amount of utility. Investors can nest (stake) their Moonbird to upgrade the NFT and accrue additional benefits. As the total nesting time for a Moonbird increases, it can achieve new levels and upgrades its next, providing the holder with enhanced rewards and drops.

The Moonbirds collection is up there with the likes of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a blue-chip project packed with benefits. It’s one of the best utility NFTs on the market. However, the one downside is a fairly large (25+ ETH) barrier to entry.

Admit One is the latest collection created by world-famous investor and NFT enthusiast gmoney. The collection consists of 1,000 individually numbered tickets that provide the owners with access to a private group of web3 aficionados, builders, and prominent figures.



The collection, which was free to mint, now has a 20 ETH floor price, so it’s clear that the community provides holders with value. Gmoney’s vision for the project is to create a community of the best and brightest web3 enthusiasts that can collaborate and share ideas. Furthermore, the group will be the center of all future gmoney projects, making it very attractive to fans of the investor.

Admit One has increased in value massively since its release and with gmoney’s track recorded for delivering excellent experiences it seems likely that it’ll continue to flourish going into the future. It’s one of the best community-based collections out there and a great place to share NFT utility ideas with like-minded investors.

At its core, StepN is a move-to-earn health and fitness app. It features a massive variety of sneaker-based NFTs that have various stats which affect in-game performance and earnings.



As a move-to-earn game, people that equip a StepN sneaker NFT and go for a walk or run are rewarded with $GST which can then be used for various in-game actions like upgrading a StepN sneaker or sold on a crypto exchange and converted to fiat. The project also has another token called $GMT which is designed for people that want to invest in StepN without playing the game.

StepN is one of the most popular projects on the market right now. There are over 750,000 StepN NFTs and even still they command a 2+ SOL floor price. For interested investors, we’ve got a great piece offering a GMT price prediction.

Project Nanoverse is a well-known Metaverse NFT collection. The project features 5,555 plots of land in the Nanoverse which also function as an early access token. The collection features phenomenal, highly-detailed artwork and currently has a floor price of 1 ETH.



Each Project Nanoverse NFT grants the holder one Black Box per week. Each Black Box contains prizes decided by the community, meaning they have the potential to hold almost anything. The prizes contained within each Black Box is funded by the community vault which itself is funded with 75% of the royalties Project Nanoverse generates on the secondary market.

For investors interested in the Metaverse, Project Nanoverse is worthy of consideration. The project was created by PROOF, a well-known figure in the crypto community with a great track record. The project is still in its early stages, but once the project is fully released it’ll likely see increased demand.

Utility NFTs are a broad category. There are a lot of ways NFTs can provide utility (which we’ll get into shortly) but there are a few easy ways to determine whether a collection can be considered a ‘utility NFT’.

For anyone wondering how to add utility to NFTs, there are a lot of options. The best utility NFT projects will often feature multiple utility mechanisms in order to create greater value for its holders. To make it easier to understand, we’ve included some NFT utility examples. Each of the following points are fairly common ways that NFT creators add utility to their collections.

One of the most common NFT utility examples is passive income. It’s great for investors and easy for creators to set up, making it an obvious contender. A standard way NFT can generate passive income is through sales on secondary marketplaces. Typically, NFTs have a fee distribution system set up where the creator gets a certain percentage and the rest of the fees are sent to a community fund or something similar.

To provide investors with passive income, some collections share fees with holders. For instance, if a collection distributes 50% of fees back to its holders and there are 1000 NFTs in the collection, each holder will receive 0.05% of the total fees.

In-game NFTs are quickly growing in popularity and it’s likely we’ll begin to see them implemented in larger games in the near future. In terms of NFT utility ideas, this is one of the best. It enables players to easily buy, sell, and trade in-game items and provides developers with long-term, reoccurring passive income.

While the birth of tokenized in-game assets is still relatively recent, it’s not a far stretch of the imagination to envision a platform similar to the Steam Marketplace, in which players will be able to easily buy and sell in-game NFTs for fiat. While there aren’t many triple-A games with tokenized items currently available, we’ve got a great guide covering some of the best NFT games that are playable right now.

The tokenization of assets is a broad sector. There are a plethora of industries that could benefit from the ease of transacting that NFTs offer. Some examples of NFT utility in this form include tokenized concert tickets and insurance. While still in its early days, the tokenization of tickets is rapidly becoming mainstream. It’s likely we’ll see these types of utility NFTs bleed into cinema, music, and sports before long.

One of the most exciting aspects of both crypto and NFTs is the Metaverse. There are already a multitude of Metaverse NFT projects on the market but this sector is still growing rapidly. We’re even beginning to see entire tokenized Metaverse NFT worlds, like those created by NFT Worlds. Things like this are massively exciting for an already flourishing industry as it allows people to create or buy dedicated, tradable experiences. Having a tokenized Metaverse is akin to owning an easily tradable virtual business. While the sector is still young, it’s got massive potential.

The lines between the real world and NFTs are becoming increasingly blurred. Several cool NFT projects like the Adidas into the Metaverse collection have already offered people physical items for holding an NFT and this trend seems to be picking up steam. While the ways NFTs can provide real-world utility are currently limited, as the planet becomes more crypto-friendly a whole host of possibilities are set to open up. There’s clearly demand for utilities that offer tangible real-world value so it’ll be interesting to see how far this idea goes once the sector has had ample time to mature.

The utility of NFTs is quickly growing and becoming more diverse. As such, there are a large amount of projects cropping up claiming to be the next collection destined for a 10x but few are actually worth their salt. NFTs are riskier than most investments, but some can be extremely lucrative.

As there’s so much diversity in the space, it’s impossible to blanketly say utility NFTs are a good or bad investment. Instead, it’s better to judge each project individually. In general, a project that offers working technology, a clear plan, and solves an issue is often a good investments. Conversely, hyped-based collections with no real way of fulfilling their claims are best avoided.

The projects we’ve taken a look at are some of the best utility NFTs on the market and are as solid as they come. They all have good fundamentals and provide real utility, making them less risky than more speculative NFT collections. With that said, it’s still always worth doing your own research to ensure a project aligns with an investor’s individual goals.

Figuring out where to buy utility NFTs is almost as difficult as choosing which collection to purchase. Luckily, however, we’ve included a couple of reviews on two of the best NFT marketplaces out there.

Launched in February 2022, NFT Launchpad is still a comparatively new platform but in the short time it’s been around, the innovative marketplace has made waves within the industry and attached a large number of users. At a glance, it’s well-designed, offers plenty of intriguing features, and best of all it’s extremely cost-effective.

As the marketplace supports collections created on both the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as well as Polygon (MATIC) networks, there’s a massive variety of assets to choose from. NFT Launchpad allows NFTs to be created and minted in a range of assets including MP4, meaning that’s a good diversity among collections on the marketplace. Furthermore, as NFT LaunchPad uses Wrapped BNB (WBNB) as its primary currency, transactions are cheap and blazing fast.



Buying, minting, and selling NFTs on the marketplace is as simple as it gets. The interface is clear and concise, making it easy to find key information, and furthermore, important details like fees are easily visible, preventing any nasty surprises. NFT LaunchPad is available on both mobile and desktop, so it’s easily accessible for anyone, a big bonus for on-the-go investors.

For investors looking for a new NFT marketplace that brings a lot to the table, NFT LaunchPad is the perfect choice. It has a plethora of features that will appeal to buyers, sellers, and creators, making it a truly all-in-one platform. There are plenty of cheap NFT projects on the marketplace, so investors can begin their collection without much overhead. Overall, NFT LaunchPad has a lot going for it and it certainly has the potential to become a household name further down the road.

