Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc. – Defense World

Jul 5th, 2022

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,264.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,561.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

