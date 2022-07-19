AirSpace Season 6, Ep. 5: Sisters of the Moon | National Air and Space Museum – National Air and Space Museum

Ads

During the Cold War, aviation took to new heights.

The lunar module represents one of humanity’s greatest achievements: landing people on another heavenly body.

Our scientists are involved in current research focused on the Martian climate and geology. Find out what we’re discovering.

It’s been nearly 50 years (!) since humans last walked on the Moon. But NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions will soon return astronauts to the lunar surface. Artemis isn’t just about going back – it’s about science! So to answer all of our burning questions about what Artemis astronauts will do, where they will go, and what makes this all different from Apollo, we spoke to the Artemis science lead, Dr. Sarah Noble.

