Bernard Hinault NFT drop celebrates 5 TdF wins, some are for super fans – BikeRumor.com

Posted on July 18, 2022 by Tyler Benedict

Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault is the latest cycling legend to create their own NFT collection, fortunately with a little something for his biggest fans included with purchase.

Five different digital images will be sold, each drawn by his friend and artist, Greg. Sold in various quantities, some get you access to Bernard and signed prints of the art. But the 1982 edition (~€10,000) is a 1-of-1 that includes lunch and a ride with him, assuming you can travel on your own dime.



The 1978 edition (~€5,000, 5 copies) gets you a 15-minute Zoom call and signed print, and the 1979 edition (~€600, 50 copies) gets you a personalized autograph. The other two years (~€500, 50 copies each) come with no extra perks for now.

If you were a super fan and wealthy, the top package may make sense. The remainder (and this is my opinion as someone who’s deep in the space and has been following the progress of the NFT market for a long time) are, at present, merely expensive digital collectibles that are unlikely to appreciate in value as currently offered.

Hinault and his team may add more benefits for holders later, but buyers should understand that they are only receiving what’s being offered at present…which, with this collection, is mostly an expensive JPG or a very expensive conference call.

More details (and a chance to win one) at HinaultNFT.com, and you can view the collection on Opensea. Sales open on July 23, 2022.

Tyler Benedict is the Founder of Bikerumor.com. He has been writing about the latest bikes, components, and cycling technology for 14 years. Prior to that, Tyler launched and built multiple sports nutrition brands and consumer goods companies, mostly as an excuse to travel to killer riding locations throughout North America.

Based in North Carolina, Tyler loves finding new travel adventures to share with his family and is always on the lookout for the next shiny new part to make his bikes faster and lighter. And, he’s totally gone down the NFT rabbit hole.

