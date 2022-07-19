Google makes final preparations for latest OS release – Mobile World Live

Ads

Google released the final beta version of Android 13 to developers ahead of the operating system’s full commercial reveal, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

In a notice to developers programming apps and features set to use the platform, Google estimated the final OS would be launched in a few weeks, with the latest trial the fourth and final one.

Changes compared with Android 12 noted by the company include updates to privacy features and notification permissions.

It is also set to support modern protocols including HDR Video and Bluetooth LE Audio, along with enhancing tools for use on software for large screens and tablets.

Other new features include per-app language support and themed icons.

Android 13 has already been through numerous rounds of developer previews and beta tests since being revealed to partners in early 2022.

It will replace Android 12, which was released in October 2021.

Earlier this year Google added a large-screen specific version of its current flagship system, with elements of it set to be further improved in its forthcoming system.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved…

Read more

