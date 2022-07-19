US Investigation of Binance Widens to Include Alleged Market Manipulation – PYMNTS.com

Ads

Automated Payments Are Matter of Life or Death for Time-Critical Medical Supplies

Galileo CEO: Embedded Finance Gives Rise to a B2B ‘Brand Experience’

Real-Time Digital Disbursements Boost Long-Term Loyalty Among Gig Workers

What’s Next in Mobile Commerce? Personalization at the Consumers’ Point of Intent

PagoNxt CEO: Blurring of Bank, FinTech Lines Will Drive EU Payments Growth

Sezzle’s 56% Plunge Leads CE100 Slump as Earnings Season Begins

The dreaded word — recession — is increasingly being bandied about as economists sound…

After months of chaos and volatility, the crypto market may be seeing a minor…

The U.K.’s appetite for a super app is huge. That assertion is according to…

Apple is reportedly joining the tanks of tech giants that are seemingly curbing their…

Truist Financial on Monday (July 18) rolled out two accessible account options that will…

Global FinTech firm Tribal Credit has debuted its expense management platform, giving micro-, small-…

Today in the connected economy, Instagram announces users can now make payments in chat…

UK-based food delivery service Deliveroo announced Monday (July 18) that it is slashing its sales…

Payments solutions FinTech Wizz Financial is preparing to rebrand after getting the approval of…

A class-action lawsuit in federal court accuses Apple of using its Apple Pay to…

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday (July 18) settled with Uber Technologies for…

Amazon is preparing to launch several updates for its Prime Video app on connected…

Today in B2B payments, two out of five businesses say accounts payable innovation is…

The bulk of all grocery shopping may continue to be centered on the physical…

In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), buy now,…

Southland Credit Union on Monday (July 18) teamed up with bitcoin platform NYDIG to…

Goldman’s march to Main Street juggernaut continues — macro headwinds or not. The white-shoe…

As demand for restaurant and grocery delivery continues, businesses that rely on the channel…

Dubai-based B2B eCommerce platform Tradeling has launched its first collaboration with Amazon Payment Services,…

Amazon’s U.K. grocery business will match prices on hundreds of everyday items to those…

Meta’s purchase of the GIF search engine Giphy will be sent back to the…

Need help finding a fitness app? No sweat! PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Fitness apps…

American Express is teaming up with SiriusXM to bring the Small Stage Series on…

Americans are getting to know Bank of America’s Erica. BoA said in its second-quarter…

Instagram has announced that shoppers can now make payments in chat for items they…

With consumers’ lifestyles permanently changed by the events of the past few years, coffeehouse…

For all the triumphs and records that fill the pages of sports history, those…

With the surge of credit card transactions during the pandemic is the seemingly inescapable cascade of disputes and chargebacks that eat into…

Global FinTech firm Tribal Credit has debuted its expense management platform, giving micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the Middle East…

H&M Group is “winding down the business” in Russia after pausing sales in the…

Amazon’s U.K. grocery business will match prices on hundreds of everyday items to those…

With rising crime rates, restaurants and grocery stores are revising their operations, including making…

As restaurants look to navigate their ongoing labor challenges, many are leveraging the rise…

Healthcare tech company NextGen has expanded its partnership with InstaMed, JPMorgan’s healthcare payments business….

The pandemic is forcing many industries to rethink their business-to-business (B2B) payment processes for…

UnitedHealth Group plans to eliminate copayments and other out-of-pocket expenses for patients on some…

Companies have begun dipping into the cash supplies they built up when the pandemic…

A member of the House Financial Services Committee said lawmakers could overrule U.S. regulators…

Crypto corporate treasury firm Meow raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by…

Citi is now accepting peer-to-peer (P2P) payments as direct deposits that qualify for checking…

Consumers’ expectations about payments are changing — so much so that it’s no longer the transaction they’re focused on. Instead, they are…

The banking industry is undergoing a pandemic-fueled digital transformation that is reshaping how businesses…

There is a proliferation of individuals who abuse chargebacks, promotions, returns or merchant and…

With no end in sight to eCommerce growth, businesses can look forward to a…

Turns out that not many people order burgers at a restaurant that sells pasta and pizza, even though they’re a menu option….

As the digital shift continues and gains momentum, more consumers will inevitably demand that…

It may be the paycheck-to-paycheck consumers who wind up at the vanguard as the…

Modern life is complex — and consumers want an app for that. Recent research…

With approximately $97 billion in buy now pay later transactions last year, the increased popularity of the financial offering has garnered significant…

UK-based food delivery service Deliveroo announced Monday (July 18) that it is slashing its sales…

In “The Next-Gen Commercial Banking Tracker®,” TD Bank’s Paul Margarites tells PYMNTS how banks…

This week in TechREG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), global regulators…

COVID-19 helped fuel strong demand for warehousing space, the world’s largest logistics and warehousing…

The Connected Economy 100 (CE100™) Index continued its dip, and one wonders if earnings…

