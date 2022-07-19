Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 11th, 2022

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,540.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also







Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Cwm LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

source